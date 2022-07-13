 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dave Says

Dave Says

  • 0
Dave Says

Dave Ramsey

Dad already made the decision

Dear Dave,

My father-in-law passed away earlier this year. Since then, my wife and I have faced a dilemma because of the inheritance. Her dad had several life insurance policies, and he left one to her and one to each of her siblings. The one he left my wife was bigger than the ones he left to the others, and now her sister who received the smallest settlement is angry about the situation. She wants more, and it’s causing a real dilemma within the family. I told my wife I am okay with doing what she feels is best. What are your thoughts?

Daniel

Dear Daniel,

So, your wife’s sister feels like she’s entitled to something their dad didn’t want her to have? The arrogance of your sister-in-law is appalling. If their dad had wanted her sister to have a different policy, he would’ve put her name on the other policy. I mean, it was his decision, not hers.

People are also reading…

Giving someone money because you think it will enhance or save a relationship is a really bad idea. A relationship that’s purchased isn’t a real relationship — it’s prostitution. If giving this sister money is the only way she’ll act right or ever speak to you guys again, then she ain’t worth having. That’s no longer someone you should feel the need to impress, and it’s not on you guys if she decides to pitch a fit or sever the relationship.

This is a heart decision, a conscience decision. I would advise you and your wife to make it together and be in full agreement. I’m sorry you two are going through this, but the idea her sister deserves more just because she wants more? Sounds like their dad already made his feelings known on that subject.

— Dave

Dave Ramsey is a seven-time #1 national best-selling author, personal finance expert, and host of The Ramsey Show, heard by more than 18 million listeners each week. He has appeared on Good Morning America, CBS This Morning, Today Show, Fox News, CNN, Fox Business, and many more. Since 1992, Dave has helped people regain control of their money, build wealth and enhance their lives. He also serves as CEO for Ramsey Solutions.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Early summer exciting time to fish

Early summer exciting time to fish

Early summer is one of the most exciting times to fish. From bluegill to smallmouth bass, they are all super exciting species of fish to catch…

Time travels

Time travels

Recently I had the enjoyable experience of traveling back in time… and didn’t even have to wear some clumsy spacesuit. We might even have brok…

Is God big enough?

Is God big enough?

Do you ever feel overwhelmed by circumstances? Of course you do. So do I. This world is a crazy place. As soon as it looks like we might be mo…

SAVVY SENIOR

SAVVY SENIOR

Electric trikes provide older riders fun, fitness and safety

Antecedent love?

Antecedent love?

As an English teacher, I find myself teaching pronoun-antecedent agreement pretty much every year. Each time, I start by just throwing out tha…

Clothesline memories

Clothesline memories

A clothesline is one of the best things a backyard can have. You can keep your pools, rock gardens, and landscaped, manicured lawns. None of t…

How to create a solid resumé

How to create a solid resumé

Believe it or not, creating a solid resumé is just as important as prepping for your job interview. Your resumé is your chance to make a stron…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News