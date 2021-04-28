If I woke up in your shoes, I’d move the 25 percent you have in single stocks into good mutual funds. And I wouldn’t use a brokerage account. I’d stick with a quality financial advisor, one who has the heart of a teacher. I think you’ll end up doing better with your money in the long haul this way. It might be a little boring, but boring is good when it comes to stuff like this. Exciting means you stand a good chance of losing a lot of money.

You’ve got a good income, especially for a single guy who’s 24, so I’d make those adjustments and live like the inheritance money wasn’t there. Stay away from debt, live on a reasonable budget, and make sure you’re putting 15 percent of your income away for retirement. Then, when it’s time a few years down the road, use some of that inheritance money to pay cash for a nice home.

If you can manage to do all that, the money you inherited — even with buying a home — will likely grow to millions of dollars by the time you’re ready to retire. Pretty cool situation, Drew!

—Dave

