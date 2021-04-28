 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DAVE SAYS
0 comments
Dave Says

DAVE SAYS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dave Says

Dave Ramsey

Live like the money isn’t there

Dear Dave,

I’m 24, single, and I make $60,000 a year. I’m also debt-free and live in an apartment, plus I have about $550,000 in a brokerage account that’s made up of 75 percent mutual funds and 25 percent single stocks. The money in the brokerage account was originally an inheritance of $280,000 that has grown since I received it in 2007. Am I putting my money toward the best investment possibilities right now?

Drew

Dear Drew,

You’re in a nice place! I’m glad you’re taking your finances and your future so seriously.

First of all, I don’t play around with single stocks. There’s just too much risk there for me. Since I don’t invest in single stocks, I don’t recommend others do it, either. I look at two things when it comes to investing—real estate and mutual funds.

I always pay cash for income-producing real estate. And when it comes to mutual funds, I invest in good, growth stock mutual funds with a solid track record of at least 10 years. Now, I don’t get mad at people if they want to dabble in single stocks a little, but I wouldn’t recommend having more than 10 percent of your investment portfolio wrapped up in them. The numbers on playing single stocks are just not that good for the individual, and besides that, I don’t like losing money!

If I woke up in your shoes, I’d move the 25 percent you have in single stocks into good mutual funds. And I wouldn’t use a brokerage account. I’d stick with a quality financial advisor, one who has the heart of a teacher. I think you’ll end up doing better with your money in the long haul this way. It might be a little boring, but boring is good when it comes to stuff like this. Exciting means you stand a good chance of losing a lot of money.

You’ve got a good income, especially for a single guy who’s 24, so I’d make those adjustments and live like the inheritance money wasn’t there. Stay away from debt, live on a reasonable budget, and make sure you’re putting 15 percent of your income away for retirement. Then, when it’s time a few years down the road, use some of that inheritance money to pay cash for a nice home.

If you can manage to do all that, the money you inherited — even with buying a home — will likely grow to millions of dollars by the time you’re ready to retire. Pretty cool situation, Drew!

—Dave

Dave Ramsey is CEO of Ramsey Solutions. He has authored seven best-selling books, including The Total Money Makeover. The Dave Ramsey Show is heard by more than 16 million listeners each week on 600 radio stations and multiple digital platforms. Follow Dave on the web at daveramsey.com and on Twitter at @DaveRamsey.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

I want to report a theft!
Opinion

I want to report a theft!

I’m not one to go running to the police or calling 911 every time a branch rubs against a window or I can’t find my car in the parking lot at …

The future of Christianity
Opinion

The future of Christianity

Easter is the Sunday more people attend church than any other. However, despite significantly higher numbers last Sunday, many believe the out…

Mistaken identity
Opinion

Mistaken identity

I did not hear this story until just last week, but it happened in 2014. Karine Gombeau, a 42-year-old tourist from Paris was on vacation with…

A history of cancel culture
Opinion

A history of cancel culture

With the beloved children’s author Dr. Seuess being the latest on the chopping block of what is being called “cancel culture,” it is once agai…

A small-town veterinarian
Opinion

A small-town veterinarian

This is part two of a two-part column. Part one, "Life mirrors fiction," appeared in the March 17th issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News