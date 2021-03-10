It’s just not worth it

Dear Dave,

Do you think I should get a new hybrid car to save money on gas? A lot of my friends have done this, and with the rise in gas and oil prices lately, they’re telling me I should, too. According to them, I’ll save a ton of money, especially since I have a bigger car and a longer drive to work. What are your thoughts?

Daneen

Dear Daneen,

I get lots of questions about these kinds of scenarios, and how it plays into people’s budgets. Many folks wonder if it would be better to go out and get a new vehicle with better gas mileage. Well, do you really want to lose more money?

Let's say you currently drive a vehicle worth $10,000 that gets 15 miles per gallon. There's a $25,000 hybrid you're thinking about buying that gets 25 miles per gallon. That's a $15,000 price difference just to get 10 more miles a gallon. If you drive 100 miles a week, that's about a $10 difference a week. That would be about $40 extra you're spending a month in gas if you stuck with the current car. A monthly car payment is a whole lot more than that! In short, the math doesn’t work. You'd have to drive to the moon and back to make it worthwhile.