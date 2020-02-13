Bill dispute

My wife and I put her two adult kids on our cell phone plan a few years ago. We thought there would be no problem, since they were both paying their own bills. After my wife and I split up a couple of years later, we made sure everything was current, cancelled service with that company, and we all went to different providers. A debt collector called me last week saying I owed $4,000 on 19 different devices. When I called our old provider, they said I owed $4,000 on nine devices. I asked for a current, itemized statement of the devices that were still out and the bill. So far, I haven’t heard anything back. What do you think I should do?