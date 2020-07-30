× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Might be money well spent…at the proper time

Dear Dave,

My wife and I are on Baby Step 2 of your plan. About eight months ago she gave birth to our second child, and now she would like to have a mommy makeover. I want her to be comfortable and feel good about herself, but those procedures can be really expensive. I don’t know how to fit that in with trying to pay off debt and get control of our money. What do you think?

Greg

Dear Greg,

Basically, this kind of cosmetic surgery isn’t an emergency. It’s a desire. It can, in many cases, be a valid and reasonable desire. But if you guys are serious about getting out of debt and gaining control of your finances, I’d advise waiting until after Baby Step 3 to make this happen. At that point, you’ll have paid off all your debt—except for your home—and you’ll have a fully funded emergency fund of three to six months of expenses in the bank.