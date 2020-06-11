× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Many benefits to budgeting

Dear Dave,

Some friends recently introduced me to your ideas for handling money. I’ve got to admit a lot of it makes sense, but I’m not sure why you’re so adamant about budgeting. Can’t you get a good idea of your finances by checking your accounts and balances online regularly?

Parker

Dear Parker,

This is a great topic, especially for those who are new to the idea of getting serious about their finances and gaining control of their money. A lot of folks wonder why I’m so intense about budgeting on paper, on purpose, every month. Part of the reason is they don’t understand all the benefits—financial and otherwise—that come with giving every dollar a name.

The financial benefit is a no-brainer, so it’s the perfect place to start. I’ve been teaching people to live on a budget for many years. The reason? It never fails. People who make, and live by, a zero-based budget every month are much more likely to win with money over time. It’s not always easy when you’re first getting started, but it’s worth it.