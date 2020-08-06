× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This lady’s getting it done!

Dear Dave,

I’m single, and I’ll be a pilot in the military for the next 10 years. I’m also debt-free, have a fully funded emergency fund, and I’m saving 15% of my income for retirement. After my military days are over, I plan to work as a commercial pilot. I’ve done the math, and I have about $20,000 a year to give, have fun with and build wealth. My question is about wealth building. When it comes to rental properties, I know you don’t like the idea of a long-distance landlord. Being in the military, there’s a good chance I’ll move around a bit. What should I do?

Rachel

Dear Rachel,

First, thank you for your service to our country. And, wow! You’re in a tremendous position financially and career-wise. You’ve got a great future ahead of you as a pilot in the military and after, plus you’ve followed my plan item by item. You’ve got so many options, and you can make a difference in your community and in the lives around you right now by giving.