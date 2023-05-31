Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

My retirement savings is eroding away!

Dear Dave,

I’m 61, and I hope to be able to retire soon, but I’m watching my retirement savings completely eroding away day after day. The only place I’m not losing money is $180,000 I have sitting in the bank earning almost zero interest. What should I do?

Jesse

Dear Jesse,

Come on, man. “Completely eroding away day after day?” That’s a little dramatic. One of the things you have to understand, and coming to grips with it has helped me since I began doing research on things like this 30 years ago, is we all have a drama queen living in our brain that exaggerates things — especially when it comes to investing. So, take a deep breath and calm down. Everything’s going to be okay.

Studies have shown us it takes $3 of gain in an investment to emotionally offset $1 of loss. Our brains record negative things at a much greater rate than they do positive things, and it takes a lot of emotion to recover from that. Your investments may be down a little. If you’ve got $1 million in there, it may be worth $900,000 right now. Next year, it’s liable to bounce up to $1.1 million. In other words, your entire retirement savings is not “eroding away.”

Have you ever heard people say they lost all their money in the stock market? Well, that’s mathematically impossible, unless you put all your money into one company, and that company completely closed and was worth zero. Remember Enron? What most people really mean when they say that is they lost a bunch of money because they freaked out and went into hyper-drama mode, then pulled all their money out while the market was down.

Jesse, did you know that in the last 20 years, every down year in the stock market was followed by two years of record gains? Facts and mathematics are your two best friends when it comes to telling your inner drama queen, “Shut up, we’re going to continue to invest!”

— Dave

Never have just one

Dave,

As a small-business owner, should I work with multiple banks to avoid what happened with Silicon Valley Bank?

Matt

Matt,

You should work with multiple banks, but that has nothing to do with Silicon Valley Bank. SVB shouldn’t be a business model anyone follows. It was a crash of high-tech, start-up and venture-capital players. It was a “players” bank. In other words, it was a bunch of Silicon Valley posers misbehaving under the heading of a bank — and it all came crashing down on their heads. But it didn’t have anything to do with the kinds of banks you or I do business with.

Believe it or not, a bank is just another vendor. They are helping you, and they are a supplier to you — whether it’s a checking account, debit card or anything else. Anytime you’re doing business, especially when it comes to key areas of your company, it’s always good to have more than one vendor in that category. That way, you’re not stuck if they decide to raise their prices or their quality of service declines.

Don’t get me wrong: I’m not talking about jumping from vendor to vendor every time the wind blows. We have vendors we’ve worked with for 20 years at Ramsey Solutions. But I’m also not going to let myself or my business become a prisoner of one provider. Currently, we have three banking relationships. We have a primary bank, and we’ve been with them for 35 years. We also have two other minor banking relationships.

Do you see what I’m saying, Matt? If you’ve only got one supplier for one of the key elements of your business and they suddenly go sideways, so do you! We deal with smaller, regional and local banks at my company too. That way, we get to talk with actual human beings who make reasonable decisions. The big banks? No, thank you. Small businesses, especially, are just numbers to them. You get no respect, no mercy and no real help.

Develop banking relationships with people in your own town and area. I’m talking about the kind of folks you could sit down with, have a cup of coffee, and engage in a real discussion about your needs and what’s going on in your business. A bank is a key vendor relationship for a small business, but make sure you protect yourself and diversify. Never have just one!

— Dave