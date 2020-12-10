Be open with your family, and what this change means. If there are kids in the picture, you and your wife should be in agreement on how you handle things where they’re concerned. Explain to them in an honest, loving way what has happened, and that Christmas will look a little different this year. A couple of inexpensive gifts may not be out of the question, but as harsh as it sounds, presents are not a priority right now. It may be uncomfortable or disappointing for everyone, but it can also offer a bonding opportunity and a valuable life lesson.