Take time to heal and to learn

Dear Dave,

I went through a divorce a couple of months ago, and I’m not sure what to do next. I received custody of our kids, ages 13 and 15, plus I have a good job and I got the house in the settlement. It’s a nice, simple home, but it’s paid for and worth about $200,000. I receive $1,400 a month in child support, and I got $125,000, which was half our savings. I also have no other debt. Most of my friends are telling me I should begin investing, but they all have different ideas about where I should put the money. Can you give me some guidance?

Michelle

Dear Michelle,

I’m so sorry to hear you’re going through this. Divorce is hard enough when it’s just a couple, but it must be incredibly difficult with kids involved. Make sure you spend lots of time hugging on them, and telling them how much you love them. God bless you guys.