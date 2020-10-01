Handling debt collectors

Dear Dave,

Do you have suggestions on how to interact with debt collectors? Sometimes they are reasonable and easy to work with, but others are rude and pushy. Your advice would be appreciated.

Paul

Dear Paul,

You’ll run into all sorts of collectors, no matter what kind of debt you have. Occasionally they are friendly and understanding, while others can be downright mean and nasty. Whatever their approach is, you have to keep in mind they’re all after one thing — your money.

Most debt collectors prey on a person’s emotions and lack of confidence. If you don’t know your rights, they can scare you by using bogus threats. Understand what I’m saying here, Paul. If you have debt, you have a legal and moral obligation to pay it. At the same time, you need to calmly and confidently control these kinds of conversations. You might have made some financial mistakes, but that doesn’t mean you should allow someone to abuse you.