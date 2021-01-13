Your bank’s advice is bad

Dear Dave,

I want to roll over a 401(k), and my bank is encouraging me to roll it over to fixed annuities. Is this a good investment?

John

Dear John,

More times than not, when you go to a bank for investment advice, what you’ll get in the bargain is bad advice. And that’s the case here.

I’d move toward a traditional IRA, in a series of good growth stock mutual funds. Put it across four types of accounts: growth, growth and income, aggressive growth and international. What you’re looking for, John, is a great track record for your investments. You want a track record so ridiculously good that it gives you a great sense of comfort, even though there’s no guarantee of what’s to come. And there are mutual funds out there that can do just that for you. I own one that’s over 70 years old, and it has averaged nearly 12 percent over that time.