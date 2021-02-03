Don’t embrace the wrong things

Dear Dave,

Your plan has been a lifesaver for us. Why do you think some people are unwilling to listen to good advice, and make changes in their finances?

Tammi

Dear Tammi,

Thank you so much for all the kind words. I’m really proud of you two for putting in the effort and hard work that goes along changing your financial behaviors and gaining control of your money.

I think there are several reasons why some folks resist making changes in their lives, even when those changes would make things a whole lot better and easier for them. One of those things is often denial.

My dad used to tell me 90 percent of solving a problem is realizing and admitting a problem exists. I’m convinced that one of the major factors keeping people from winning with money is they don’t realize they even have a problem. If you are apathetic because you think things like debt and living paycheck-to-paycheck are okay or just the way things are, you’ll be unwilling — or even afraid — to make the big changes necessary to achieve big results.