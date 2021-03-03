Daylight Savings Time is coming soon!

Daylight Savings Time to me is a misnomer. I’ve never quite understood it. The name implies that we are saving those bright sunny hours to be used another time. If so, where are those hours stored? When and how can we redeem them? Is there a form to fill out? A daylight keeper you have to apply to?

My mind doesn’t quite wrap around the logic of the name. I guess I’m a bit of a pragmatist — I mostly take words for exactly what they mean. That’s why the name “Daylight Savings” doesn’t work for me. No matter what they call it, there are still precisely 24 hours in a day, and of those usually, even on the longest sunny day, say from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m., will offer no more than 16 hours of sun.

Normally we can hopefully expect about 10 to 12 hours of sun or partly-cloudy-sun on most days in which to bask. The rest is nighttime, ranging from dusky dark to deep dark and not counting those intermittent rainy-stormy day hours. You can plan accordingly unless you live in the vicinity of one of the arctic circles. Then it’s a whole other story. Instead of SPF you deal with SAD instead.