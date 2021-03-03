Daylight Savings Time is coming soon!

Daylight Savings Time to me is a misnomer. I’ve never quite understood it. The name implies that we are saving those bright sunny hours to be used another time. If so, where are those hours stored? When and how can we redeem them? Is there a form to fill out? A daylight keeper you have to apply to?
My mind doesn’t quite wrap around the logic of the name. I guess I’m a bit of a pragmatist — I mostly take words for exactly what they mean. That’s why the name “Daylight Savings” doesn’t work for me. No matter what they call it, there are still precisely 24 hours in a day, and of those usually, even on the longest sunny day, say from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m., will offer no more than 16 hours of sun.
Normally we can hopefully expect about 10 to 12 hours of sun or partly-cloudy-sun on most days in which to bask. The rest is nighttime, ranging from dusky dark to deep dark and not counting those intermittent rainy-stormy day hours. You can plan accordingly unless you live in the vicinity of one of the arctic circles. Then it’s a whole other story. Instead of SPF you deal with SAD instead.
That’s it. Makes no difference what your clock, watch, smartphone, computer or even Big Ben says; the sun shines when it shines, and the sun sets when it sets. What you do in the hours in between those two points is entirely up to you. Use it outside in the yard or on a beach wearing a bikini getting a lovely tan or a blazing sunburn, or hovering over your hot mess desk, computer, in a classroom or wherever life my place you. You’ve still got those 10 to 16 hours of golden daylight, no more, no less.
If it were otherwise, after the past several weeks of nothing but gloomy, gray skies, we should have a good six months of sunlight saved. Unfortunately, neither Father Time nor Mother Nature works that way. They are on a strict schedule and are stern taskmasters. Father Time marches stoically on, never missing a beat, while Mother Nature dilly-dallies along tossing flowers and thunderbolts equally with the same abandon. But even she has to follow a fairly set pattern, so much time here, so much time there, although she does choose to march along in her own quirky manner.
We can complain about winter being too long, spring too late, summer too short and fall all too brief, but they appear in their own time, regardless of daylight savings, eastern, central western, pacific or any one of the other international time zones. Some things are set in stone and having 24 hours in a day is one of them.
Still, we humans do have this tendency to think we are in charge and can always find a better way to do it: hence Daylight Savings Time. Someone, somewhere, like an adept magician, shuffled time like a deck of cards. Take a little off here, add a little there and presto! You have an extra hour of daylight at the end.
It’s still the same 24 hours but you start your day one hour earlier in the morning and should finish it one hour earlier in the afternoon. Amazing! Ignore the fact that you spend the first week or two gritching and arriving late for work and appointment as you adjust to this new time frame you do have that glorious extra hour of sunlight waiting at the end! Yay for Daylight Savings Time!
Maybe it would be more accurate to call the time between the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November, Daylight Stretching Time, Daylight Restructured Time, Daylight Exchange Time or most accurately, Faux Daylight Time.
Whatever it’s called, it will arrive on March 14. Get ready to set your clocks ahead one hour the evening before and the alarm clock one hour earlier for the next morning.
DST aside, March can be counted on to bring several bright smiles in that same week with two particular dates of note: Along come the stirring bagpipe notes from Ireland and a reason to proudly wear our green and unleash inhibitions with the celebration of St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday, the 17th! Spring then begins her longed-for reign on the following Saturday, March 20th, very possibly along with the first flies. Now is when you should apply to use some of those stored up sunshine days from the past winter.
Gardeners take note: According to the Farmer’s Almanac, after St. Patrick’s Day it is considered safe to plant your potatoes, but don’t plant any other hoped-for crops until after May 17th!
To welcome the month of March, here’s a true Irish toast to share with family and friends — or even passing strangers.
“May the roof above never fall in
And may the friends below never fall out.”