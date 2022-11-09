 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dealing with hostility in the workplace

Ken Coleman

Did you know we spend a third of our lives at work? Our careers have a huge impact on our overall well-being and life satisfaction. So, if you’re experiencing a hostile work environment or being bullied at work, you owe it to yourself and those around you to take immediate action to put yourself and your co-workers in a better, safer place.

Bullies in the workplace can be anyone — coworkers, supervisors, contractors, clients — who behave in offensive or aggressive ways. The common theme is the offender’s pattern of treating others with unwanted behaviors or disrespect over time. You’re always going to come face-to-face with other people’s annoying quirks and habits, but someone’s annoying laugh or need to have a certain kind of pen isn’t exactly hostile behavior.

A hostile work environment is a workplace where harassment, discrimination and/or abuse hamper an employee’s job performance or create an offensive or intimidating environment. These words or actions aren’t just single, misplaced instances. It’s when someone’s repeated bullying creates an environment of hostility over time and prevents the individual — or the team — from feeling respected and safe.

People are also reading…

Some examples of illegal workplace harassment include:

Making verbal or physical threats

Giving unwanted romantic or sexual attention

Sharing content or images that are inappropriate for a workplace setting

Calling people rude names

Repeating inappropriate jokes that discriminate against someone’s age, gender, religion, race, sexual orientation or nationality

In addition, a hostile work environment affects more than just the person being targeted. This behavior creates a toxic situation that causes discomfort and distraction for others who see or hear it.

If you or a coworker experience workplace harassment, the first step to end the bullying is to ask them to stop the behavior that’s making you uncomfortable. If you feel intimidated by the person in question, go directly to your supervisor or the company’s human resources department.

After you report hostile behavior or discrimination, it’s the employer’s responsibility to address the problem and make sure it’s resolved quickly.

If you dread going to work because your employer isn’t willing or able to stop harassment, organizations like the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) can step in. But remember, reporting a claim to the EEOC is serious business — one where the burden of proof falls on the victim. You must prove the discrimination is unwelcome, severe, and stands between you and success in your career.

Ken Coleman is host of The Ken Coleman Show and the top-rated EntreLeadership Podcast, and author of One Question: Life-Changing Answers from Today’s Leading Voices. An acclaimed interviewer and broadcaster, Coleman equips, encourages and entertains listeners through thought-provoking interviews, helping them grow their businesses, pursue their passions, and move toward a fulfilled purpose. You can follow him on Twitter at @KenColeman, on Instagram at @ KenColemanShow, and online at kencolemanshow.com or facebook.com/ KenColemanShow.

