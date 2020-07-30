Defending family

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The ability to defend your home, your family, and your property is a right that is absolutely protected here in Missouri. It’s also a right that has become even more essential as liberal mayors have failed to control violent mobs that are roaming the streets of their cities and have nothing to do with justice for George Floyd. Unfortunately, this isn’t isolated to just coastal communities. All across the country, American families are being put at risk by feckless local leaders that refuse to support our law enforcement officers or restore law and order.

This hit close to home, when Mark and Patricia McCloskey of St. Louis had to take matters into their own hands to protect themselves and their property from the mob gathered outside their door. They retrieved their guns and stood on their property ready to defend their home. The mob had approached their house after knocking down an iron gate and storming by “No Trespassing” and “Private Street” signs. The McCloskeys, intimidated and terrorized by some of the individuals, said they feared for their lives. After they succeeded in defending their home by standing their ground, which is entirely within their rights as Missourians, a rogue prosecutor in St. Louis, Attorney Kim Gardner, charged them both with felonies. I was livid that this could happen in our state. Our castle doctrine laws to defend one’s home are clear. I should know, I helped write them.