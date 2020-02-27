As we work our way through the second month of the legislative session, our work delving into the state’s budget continues, and our numbers for the state currently look pretty good.
While speaking with members of the governor’s staff this week, they told us that they budget numbers are coming in better than they had anticipated. The governor’s office had projected higher revenue numbers than the House and the good news is that our current trajectory seems to be even higher than they had hoped. That means the economy is better than either was predicting, which is great news for the people of Missouri.
Legislation is really starting to move forward this week, with several bills passing out of our chamber. My own legislation, HB 1696, was perfected this week and should be third read and passed out next week. This bill fixes the language in the original sale of the property which now makes up the Farmington Industrial Park, and will give a clear title to the property owners and allow future businesses to move in there.
Some of the bills we passed recently that are worth noting:
HB 1693 establishes the "Narcotics Control Act". The Department of Health and Senior Services shall establish a program for monitoring the prescribing and dispensing of all Schedule II, III, and IV controlled substances, subject to appropriations.
HB 1488 would require a person who has pled guilty to or been found guilty of driving while intoxicated to complete a victim impact program approved by the court and makes him or her responsible for any charges imposed by the program.
These two bills now head to the Senate.
HB 1418 this bill includes anyone employed by the Department of Corrections, corrections officers, and jailers in the list of persons whose home address and vehicle information is to be kept confidential by the Department of Revenue under Section 32.056, RSMo. We also perfected HB 1486, which would allow the continued operation of programs that offer clean needles to drug abusers.
These bill now just need to be third read on the House floor before being sent to the Senate.
Next week, we expect to see several interesting bills moving through the House.
One of these bills relates to the rules regarding elections here in Missouri. HB 1600 would modify election laws by making changes, including:
(1) Requiring candidates filing their declaration of candidacy with the Secretary of State to pay their fee to the treasurer of the appropriate political party committee;
(2) Requiring persons voting in person by use of an absentee ballot to establish their identity under Section 115.427, RSMo;
(3) Allowing voters without personal identification at a polling place to vote a provisional ballot which will be counted based upon a certification process and the return of documentation or by a signature verification process conducted by the election authority;
(4) Repealing certain affidavit and notice requirements under Section 115.427; and
(5) Authorizing the Missouri Secretary of State to subpoena specified records for the purpose of investigating all classifications of election offenses and other specified offenses, but terminates such authority after August 28, 2025.
Another bill which will spend some time on the floor next week will be Rep. David Gregory’s HB 1873, which creates the offense of vehicle hijacking, which is committed when an individual knowingly uses or threatens the use of physical force upon another individual to seize or attempt to seize possession or control of a vehicle. This offense is punished as a class B felony unless one of the aggravating circumstances listed in the bill was present during the commission of the offense, in which case it shall be punished as a Class A felony.
Visitors to the Capitol
It was my honor to introduce Mineral Area College President Dr. Joe Gilgour and his administrative staff to the members of the House. Representatives Dale Wright, Elaine Gannon and Kathy Swan and I had the opportunity to visit and discuss the importance of education and workforce development.
To track any of the bills that are moving through the legislative process or to watch online either the committee hearings or the House Chamber when it is in session, go to https://house.mo.gov/
If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to contact my office either by email or phone.
It is an honor to serve as your state representative.
