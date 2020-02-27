As we work our way through the second month of the legislative session, our work delving into the state’s budget continues, and our numbers for the state currently look pretty good.

While speaking with members of the governor’s staff this week, they told us that they budget numbers are coming in better than they had anticipated. The governor’s office had projected higher revenue numbers than the House and the good news is that our current trajectory seems to be even higher than they had hoped. That means the economy is better than either was predicting, which is great news for the people of Missouri.

Legislation is really starting to move forward this week, with several bills passing out of our chamber. My own legislation, HB 1696, was perfected this week and should be third read and passed out next week. This bill fixes the language in the original sale of the property which now makes up the Farmington Industrial Park, and will give a clear title to the property owners and allow future businesses to move in there.

Some of the bills we passed recently that are worth noting: