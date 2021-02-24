Despite the snow, House back to work

Dear Friends,

The main topic on everyone’s mind this week was the snow and freezing temperatures, but even with the cold, we returned to Jefferson City to continue our work in the House. Several hearings took place each day as we worked on bills in committees to make sure we get the things done that are so necessary to the people of Missouri, the top priorities of which are to ensure we have a balanced budget, as required by the state’s constitution. We also need to continue working on some legislation to fix things such as the sunset on the second injury fund that helps with the employment of disabled Missourians.

Meanwhile, legislation that I have sponsored has continued to move in the House.

HJR 20 was voted out of the Elections Committee this week and should move to the House floor soon. Upon voter approval, this proposed Constitutional amendment would require an amendment referred to the people by the General Assembly to achieve a two-thirds vote for passage and an amendment referred to the people by initiative petition to achieve a two-thirds supermajority vote for passage. Amendments referred by the General Assembly will take effect 30 days after the election if approved.