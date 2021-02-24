Despite the snow, House back to work

Dear Friends,
The main topic on everyone’s mind this week was the snow and freezing temperatures, but even with the cold, we returned to Jefferson City to continue our work in the House. Several hearings took place each day as we worked on bills in committees to make sure we get the things done that are so necessary to the people of Missouri, the top priorities of which are to ensure we have a balanced budget, as required by the state’s constitution. We also need to continue working on some legislation to fix things such as the sunset on the second injury fund that helps with the employment of disabled Missourians.
Meanwhile, legislation that I have sponsored has continued to move in the House.
HJR 20 was voted out of the Elections Committee this week and should move to the House floor soon. Upon voter approval, this proposed Constitutional amendment would require an amendment referred to the people by the General Assembly to achieve a two-thirds vote for passage and an amendment referred to the people by initiative petition to achieve a two-thirds supermajority vote for passage. Amendments referred by the General Assembly will take effect 30 days after the election if approved.
HB 288 was voted out of the Small Business Committee last week. This bill provides that any order or ordinance promulgated by a County Health Center Board in response to a statewide emergency will not be effective until it is approved by the County Commission. In cities like St Louis, it would have to come to a vote of the Council. This bill would not prevent mandates, but it would ensure that one person cannot make the decision. I want to stress that it is not an anti-masking bill nor is it a pro masking bill, but rather, it is intended to bring a structure to the process of dealing with any health emergency or pandemic we may have to deal with in the future.
HB 351 authorizes the county commission in all non-charter counties to promulgate reasonable regulations concerning the use of county property. It in particular deals with the fireworks industry in Missouri. It sets the standard of using the drought monitoring index and the recommendation of the state Fire Marshal recommendation before banning fireworks.
HB 352 will be heard in the Corrections committee this next week. Beginning August 28, 2021, this bill repeals authorization for a separate commissary account, that is currently used for operational expenses, and retains an "Inmate Canteen Fund" that is used for recreational, religious, educational, and reentry services. The State Treasurer shall be the custodian of the Fund and money in the Fund must be used to collect all revenue and pay operating expenses of the inmate canteens. The unexpended balance in the existing fund will not revert to General Revenue, but will be retained in the Fund.
HB 353 was heard in the Workforce Development committee this week. It modifies provisions relating to the electronic transfer of total or partial disability payments. The statute currently states that each recipient must receive a check. This bill will allow for them to be paid by electronic transfer also if that is what the recipient desires. It will allow recipients to receive their money up to 6 days faster.
The next few weeks are very important and critical to the legislative process, as any legislation not out of committee by March 12 has very little chance to get through the entire process and pass into law this session.