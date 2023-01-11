Did I lock the door?

We live in a world of locked doors. Though there are those who rebel against it, contemporary logic tells us locked is safe because outside is unpredictable. Our homes, our cars, our classrooms, our phones, our computers… our hearts. We’ve seen devastation reinforced so often it’s easy to believe we’re only safe when closed in — even if that security still feels feeble at best.

I won’t keep you long today. I’m writing this in the middle of “the new semester rush” while also walking alongside some dear friends and family members facing serious trials. However, I wanted to at least share this beautiful truth with you: fear isn’t forever.

In Revelation 21, we’re given a picture of Heaven. It’s not a physical description or a blueprint, but an explanation of what life will be like for those who trust in Jesus’ rescue. As I studied this chapter — surrounded by uncertainty — one verse struck me the most: “…its gates will never be shut by day — and there will be no night there”‭‭ Revelation‬ ‭21‬:‭25‬ (‭ESV‬‬).

Why? There is absolutely nothing to fear. All sorrow is gone. All danger is destroyed. Jesus has come victorious over sin and death. All that remains is love because “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away” Revelation‬ ‭21‬:‭4‬ (‭ESV‬‬).

This future awaits those who trust Him, and this reality can shape how you face fear today. I know closing the door feels safe, but this picture points to the true foundation of courage. Will you open your heart to the unshakable security of His salvation?

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.