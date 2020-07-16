Dinkins attending governor bill signing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Greetings friends of the 144th!

The weather has definitely been hot lately! As temperatures begin to soar, please remember to check in on our elderly family members and neighbors. Often times they won’t reach out for help when they need it, so just a call to check up on them goes a long way.

This week I will be traveling to Jefferson City to attend the governor’s bill signing of two pieces of legislation that I worked this past session. I will go into more detail in next week’s report about what these bills do.

Vital workforce development legislation set to become law (HB 2046)

Gov. Mike Parson recently signed legislation that will allow professionals moving to Missouri to continue working in their professions without delay. The bill also creates the Fresh Start Act to give a second chance to those who have paid their debt to society, and the Expanded Workforce Act to create a pathway to occupational licensure through apprenticeship.

Currently, individuals licensed in other states must get relicensed in order to work in Missouri, which requires additional tests, training, and a long wait for approval. HB 2046 will allow professionals already licensed in other states to come to Missouri and enter the workforce.