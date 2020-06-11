Dinkins attends POW/MIA monument dedication

A report done by the state attorney general found that more than 6,000 Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence (SAFE) kits remain untested in Missouri. The legislation approved by the General Assembly would give victims of sexual assault access to a secure electronic tracking system for these SAFE kits. With this, victims would be able to track the status of their kit throughout the legal process. The bill also requires the Department of Public Safety to develop a centralized repository for evidence that is temperature-controlled to preserve the integrity of the kits and diminish degradation.

To better support victims of sexual assault, the bill also establishes the Justice for Survivors Act. The act directs the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to establish a statewide telehealth network to provide forensic exams for victims of sexual assault. The measure is meant to address the fact that some hospitals are unable to conduct a complete forensic examination or properly collect evidence because they do not have a sexual assault nurse examiner on staff. The Justice for Survivors Act would require all hospitals to provide a forensic exam for victims of sexual assault by 2023. The act would provide assistance with in-person training on how to perform rape kits, and 24/7 access to a certified sexual assault examiner via the telehealth network.