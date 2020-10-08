Dinkins Named 'Friend of Agriculture'

Greetings friends!
It was a pleasure to attend the 71st Annual Washington County Farm Bureau Banquet this past week in Potosi. I was honored to receive the Friend of Agriculture award again this year. Agriculture plays an important part role in our area and I am proud to work on issues that have such an impact to our local community.
State’s COVID-19 dashboards expanded
Missourians interested in tracking the impact of COVID-19 in the state will have access to even more information on the Show Me Strong website. Gov. Parson announced new dashboards that will provide Missourians with multiple charts, maps, and measures showing the impact of COVID-19. The dashboards are available at https://showmestrong.mo.gov.
Deliberate and data driven, Missouri's Show Me Strong Recovery Plan rests on four essential pillars – testing, PPE, hospital capacity, and data. The expanded dashboards build on the data pillar and will help citizens, community leaders, and businesses across the state make decisions regarding COVID-19 in their communities going forward.
The dashboards are designed to be user-friendly for the public. The data they provide is meant to help individuals, employers, nonprofits, and schools better understand COVID-19 in their communities and make decisions accordingly.
Expanding access to broadband (HB 1768)
A bill approved during the 2020 legislative session that is now law is meant to bring access to broadband internet to the nearly 1 million Missourians who do not have it. The legislation will help to keep vital funds to expand access to broadband internet in the state. It will enable the Department of Economic Development to legally seek to have any funds that would otherwise be returned to the federal government to be retained in Missouri and awarded to other eligible qualified Missouri broadband providers.
The bill also allows community and neighborhood improvement districts to partner with broadband providers to construct or improve facilities to provide service to the unserved and underserved. Additionally, it expands the sunset on the Missouri broadband fund until 2027, and the sunset for deploying 5G until 2025.
This is a help but there is still much work that needs to be done in the area of rural broadband. I am looking at ways we can attack this problem from another angle. Grants are nice but they are not enough incentive to providers in our area because their cost is so great and the return on the dollar so small.
Partial motorcycle helmet law repeal (House Bill 1963)
A wide-ranging transportation bill approved by the General Assembly and signed into law by the governor includes a partial repeal of the state’s motorcycle helmet law. Under the bill, motorcycle drivers 26 years and older can now go helmetless if they have their own health insurance. Individuals under the age of 26 who operate or ride as a passenger on a motorcycle or motor tricycle must wear a helmet when the vehicle is in motion. Several states have similar laws already in place.
State Capitol building goes red in honor of fallen firefighters
Visitors to the capital city this week will see the dome of the Missouri State Capitol building and the Governor’s Mansion illuminated in red. The red lighting, which began September 27 and will continue until October 3, is meant to honor fallen firefighters and to recognize National Fire Prevention Week.
The dome and the mansion are illuminated in red each evening to represent firefighters across the state and nation. The lighting coordinates with the annual memorial weekend of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend is the official national tribute to firefighters who died in the line of duty during the previous year. The tribute will be held virtually this year and be broadcast on Sunday, October 4. The state will hold its own virtual memorial service for Missouri’s fallen firefighters on October 11.
Citizens are encouraged to share pictures of the Capitol lighting on social media using #LightTheNight.
As always, please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or suggestions you might have. As your Representative, I am here to assist you however I can.
I can be reached by email at Chris.Dinkins@house.mo.gov or by phone at 573-751-2112. Please do not contact me via social media. These messages are easy to overlook and may not be responded to in a timely manner.
