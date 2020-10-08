Dinkins Named 'Friend of Agriculture'

Expanding access to broadband (HB 1768)

A bill approved during the 2020 legislative session that is now law is meant to bring access to broadband internet to the nearly 1 million Missourians who do not have it. The legislation will help to keep vital funds to expand access to broadband internet in the state. It will enable the Department of Economic Development to legally seek to have any funds that would otherwise be returned to the federal government to be retained in Missouri and awarded to other eligible qualified Missouri broadband providers.

The bill also allows community and neighborhood improvement districts to partner with broadband providers to construct or improve facilities to provide service to the unserved and underserved. Additionally, it expands the sunset on the Missouri broadband fund until 2027, and the sunset for deploying 5G until 2025.

This is a help but there is still much work that needs to be done in the area of rural broadband. I am looking at ways we can attack this problem from another angle. Grants are nice but they are not enough incentive to providers in our area because their cost is so great and the return on the dollar so small.

Partial motorcycle helmet law repeal (House Bill 1963)