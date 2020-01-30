Greetings Friends of the 144th!
I am not a fan of cold weather and even less of fan of snow, freezing rain and sleet! This past week we have seen a variety of it all throughout the district as schools closed and roads impassable. As I write today, huge snowflakes are falling. I like the beauty of it but not the mess or road hazards it presents.
I for one am already ready for spring!
Area Residents Converge on the Capitol City
Despite the weather, several area residents from all the surrounding communities upset that their voice is not being heard rallied at the Capitol this week. Holding signs that stated “No Ban On Public Land” they peacefully protested outside the Capitol before heading inside to meet with legislators and attend hearings. This was partly in response to thousands disappearing comments from concerned citizens about the closure of hog hunting in the Mark Twain National Forest. A rally was held in the Capitol Rotunda where I, along with other representatives, spoke about the issues and concerns with the feral hog problem that is plaguing our area.
I have filed a bill to help address the concern with hunting hogs on private property with night vision and thermal optics. We need to be providing landowners and farmers with all the tools necessary to protect their property from these invasive species. The bill will be heard this week in committee. Residents from Wayne and Iron county will be traveling to Jeff City to testify in support of this legislation. The Cattleman’s Association and Farm Bureau have also indicated that they will be testifying in support of the bill. I have 3 other bills that I am currently working on that I hope will also help us with the issue.
Lawmakers Receive Annual Update on the State’s Court System
The General Assembly again convened for a joint session in the House Chamber as lawmakers gathered to receive the 2020 State of the Judiciary address. Members of the House and Senate listened to Missouri Chief Justice George W. Draper outline the successes of the court system and the areas where the court and the legislature have worked well together to improve the justice system.
Draper pointed out that Missouri has been at the national forefront in the fight against drug addiction. He noted that the legislature passed the first treatment court legislation in 1998 and in recent years lawmakers have passed bills to expand the full spectrum of treatment court services. Draper said Missouri has more than 100 counties served by more than 120 treatment courts. He also highlighted the 15 treatment courts serving the special needs of veterans in 40 counties.
House Gives Initial Approval to Legislation to Create Stiff Penalties for Fentanyl Trafficking (HB 1450)
House members took action this week to address the growing problem of fentanyl abuse in the state. Lawmakers approved legislation to create stiff penalties for trafficking the synthetic opioid pain reliever the sponsor of the bill called “an incredibly deadly drug.”
The legislation that received first-round approval in the House would make it a class B felony, which carries a sentence of five to 15 years in prison, for knowingly distributing, manufacturing, or attempting to distribute or manufacture more than 10 milligrams of fentanyl or carfentanil. The distribution or manufacture of more than 20 milligrams of the drug would be a class A felony, which carries a sentence of 10 to 30 years.
You have free articles remaining.
Fentanyl trafficking numbers have increased by 4,711 percent in the last few years according to the United States Sentencing Commission. Many in the criminal justice industry have indicated that fentanyl and carfentanil are the deadliest drugs in America.
Currently, law enforcement and prosecutors only have the ability to charge drug traffickers with possession or possession with intent. There is a trend across the United States that has seen attorney generals, prosecutors and law enforcement work with the federal government to add fentanyl to their criminal trafficking statutes to give them a new tool in their toolbox.
The legislation given first-round approval in the House would also create stiff penalties for the trafficking of the date-rape drugs known as GHB and Rohypnol. The bill now awaits another vote in the House before moving to the Senate for debate.
House Members Act to Protect Property Owners from Eminent Domain Abuse (HB 2033)
The members of the Missouri House of Representatives have once again stood in defense of the rights of property owners. Just as they did during the 2019 session, lawmakers approved a bill specifying that a private entity cannot use the power of eminent domain for the purposes of constructing above-ground power lines.
The bill comes in response to the proposed Grain Belt Express transmission line that would carry power generated by wind turbines in Kansas across Missouri to other states in the Midwest and neighboring states. The 780-mile line would run across eight northern Missouri counties - Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Randolph, Monroe and Ralls – and would deliver a portion of the power it transmits to utilities and customers in Missouri.
Last year the Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) approved a request made by Grain Belt Express to construct the high-voltage transmission line. The PSC’s decision was appealed but the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District ruled in favor of the project in December of 2019. As a result, developers would have the authority to utilize the power of eminent domain to obtain easement rights from landowners who are unwilling to sell.
The legislation approved by the House would prevent the use of eminent domain for the purpose of constructing the Grain Belt Express transmission line. It is important to prohibit private companies from using eminent domain to maximize their profits for a project that will provide little benefit for Missouri consumers. Less than 12 percent of the electricity carried by the transmission line would be sold to Missouri consumers.
The sponsor of the bill said, “The line is designed to deliver electricity to the east coast and doesn’t benefit all citizens of Missouri. The point is that this entity is going to benefit from eminent domain more than the general public.”
The bill now requires another vote in the House before moving to the Senate for consideration. Similar legislation received House approval during the 2019 session but did not secure Senate approval before the legislative session ended.
As always, please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or suggestions you might have. As your Representative I am here to assist you however I can. I can be reached by email at Chris.Dinkins@house.mo.gov or by phone at 573-751-2112.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.