Dinkins thinks something smells fishy

Last week I was informed about 11 young individuals who were each issued a ticket for kayaking on the Current River. The water level was evidentially eight inches too high for non-motorized watercraft. They weren’t smoking dope or pushing pills, they were just enjoying nature’s beauty on the river with family and friends. Isn’t that what we want our young people doing?

If the river levels were so dangerous that it warranted 11 tickets being issued, then why on earth would the ranger allow them to get back on the river and finish the float? Either it wasn’t that dangerous or he just put several people’s lives at serious risk. My opinion is that the river levels were not dangerous and this was just an over reach of government.

When the individuals asked how they were supposed to know that the river was closed to kayaking, they were told they should have called and asked. The ranger told them that if they would have started at the campsite and floated to the bridge, instead of starting above and floating back to the campsite that they would not have received the tickets. Since he had jurisdiction over that part of the river he was issuing tickets to all of them. Whether you start at point A or end at point A the water level will still be the same at Point A.