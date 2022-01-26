Disgruntled doer or compassionless consumer?

“I know that you have but little power, and yet you have kept My word and have not denied My name.” Revelation 3:8b (ESV)

Today, I want to again consider the letter to Philadelphia. Of the seven letters at the beginning of the book of Revelation, this one is packed with the most encouragement. Any way you slice it, this congregation seems to have been small. Yet, they were still active, still influencing, and still faithful. They had little power. They weren’t impressive in the eyes of the world, but they were clinging to Jesus, and God was using them.

There is so much for all of us here, but let me speak first specifically to the “doers”, those who are at church every time the doors are open and pour their lives into serving Jesus alongside a body of believers. Across the world, churches tend to have small chunks doing most of the ministering. Therefore, regardless of the size of your local congregation, you’re probably working consistently with the same core group. I know you get discouraged. Please don’t.

Please don’t allow bitterness to replace your joy. Please don’t allow frustration to replace your compassion. If you’re serving because you love Jesus—and you even love all those who could be helping you but make a million excuses not to—just keep loving for Jesus. One day, we’ll stand before Him. Don’t we want to hear a message like Philadelphia received? ‘I know you had a burden to carry, but you carried it faithfully.’ See, you can be busy with church “stuff” but not faithful to Jesus; so love God, love people, and don’t grow weary of doing good.

Now, we all want to apply encouragements like this to our lives, but are we all faithfully serving Jesus against the odds? Let me briefly talk to those of us who can’t receive this message the same way because we’re not faithfully serving. In fact, we’re not serving at all. We’re consumers. We come, passively participate, and just leave “church stuff” until the next time it’s convenient for us to walk through the door. If this is you, please hear my heart. I don’t want to be rude, but I love you too much not to tell you one day you’re going to hear from Jesus too, and the message you’ll receive won’t be one commending you for your faithfulness.

All of us need to take time to examine our hearts. Let’s be honest. Have we experienced the life-changing love of Jesus? If we have, there should be a heart-transformation that spurs us to faithfulness.

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.

Bobby Upchurch is the pastor at Providence Baptist Church in Bonne Terre where he lives with his wife, Melissa, and their four children. He is also an English teacher at Farmington High School. Bobby writes a weekly column for the Farmington Press opinion page. – Editor

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0