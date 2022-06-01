Do we have all the time in the world?

“The fourth angel blew his trumpet, and a third of the sun was struck, and a third of the moon, and a third of the stars, so that a third of their light might be darkened, and a third of the day might be kept from shining, and likewise a third of the night.” Revelation 8:12 (ESV)

That’s pretty uplifting, right? When you read Revelation 8, this is the kind of imagery that comes crashing at you. It’s another picture of the cycles of destruction that will continue until Jesus returns. In fact, if you’ve studied Revelation, this chapter presents a reality we’ve seen developed many times — there will be widespread destruction touching the whole world.

Nonetheless, there is something in this section that will stick out to even the most cursory of readers (but I underlined it just in case!). Every time we see this all-impacting destruction, we also see a number — ⅓. The last time John saw a vision like this, he reported that ¼ of the world was being destroyed. In both situations, I don’t think the fractions are meant to be taken as literal percentages. Trying to work out how they would be might actually hurt your head. For example, if ⅓ of the sun is destroyed… the world would be completely lost. Instead, this seems to be what is known as progressive parallelism. We’re seeing the same types of devastation, but they’re getting increasingly worse. The devastation keeps ramping up, yet there is a chance for people to be saved because it’s still ⅓ — not everyone. So, what could that possibly mean for us today? I have two quick observations.

First, we need repentance. This is one of those phrases that, if you’ve spent any time around a Bible-teaching church, you’ve heard... and probably often. Truth be told, this should be the case. If you’re not being reminded of your need for repentance, something is wrong. Nonetheless, it is a concept that we’re in danger of growing cold to due to frequent exposure. We are sinful. Alone, we will remain slaves to a condition that will only result in our despair and ultimate condemnation. Therefore, we need to turn from our sin and be rescued.

Praise the Lord, God is also providing you a chance to do so. That’s the beauty of this passage. The end has not yet come. If you’re able to read this, you’re able to give your life to Jesus. He died to save you and He isn’t back yet because He’s still working in hearts. The world might seem like despairing chaos, but God is working beauty in these ashes. Will you give your life to Him? Ask for His forgiveness. Trust in His truth and grace and let go of your control.

Spoiler: Eventually the chance to repent will be gone, so don’t waste the time you’re given.

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.

Bobby Upchurch is the pastor at Providence Baptist Church in Bonne Terre where he lives with his wife, Melissa, and their four children. He is also an English teacher at Farmington High School. Bobby writes a weekly column for the Farmington Press opinion page. – Editor

