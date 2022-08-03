Do you feel safe?

“Daddy, come with me.” I’ve heard this and other variants about a million times on my dad-journey. It’s never a casual request either because it comes from a place of need. When one of my four kiddos asks me to come with them, or stay next to them, or hold their hand, it is because I make them feel… safe.

Somehow, my scrawny presence and goofy personality are like an emotional shield. Scary stuff just isn’t as scary when I’m close. Why? Because despite my many flaws, they know I love them and will do anything I can to protect them.

Maybe you’ve had or still have people or places in your life that just make you feel more secure. Maybe not. Maybe the people and places around you do the opposite. Either way, you guys understand this desire.

Inside each of us is a longing for belonging. We want to feel safe and accepted. Even the most headstrong and fiercely independent among us want rest, but you can’t rest in a war zone. We need to know we’re safe, and we can!

Psalm 46 is probably most famous for its 10th verse which tells us to be still and know He’s God. Before bringing us to that point, however, the psalmist tells us why we can trust God enough to be still, and this very first verse cuts straight to our hearts: "God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”

He’s our refuge. The place where nothing can get to us. The place where we’re protected from flaming arrows, angry mobs, and social media posts. He’s where we belong, and He’s the strength we need to stand there. When my kids ask me to come with them, it’s because I make them feel stronger. They’re braver when I’m close by because they know I’ve got their backs. They feel this, and I’m just as broken as anyone else.

Nonetheless, I pray they see this truth as they grow: they can boldly and courageously face life if they are walking with almighty Jesus! I pray you see this too. You might feel defeated. Maybe you’re very open about your deflation, or perhaps you’ve been relying on your strength and charisma for a long time while desperately hoping nothing breaks through that facade. Guys, you don’t have to be strong enough. He is.

You know what the most beautiful part of this psalm is to me though? It opens by not only telling us He can be our refuge and strength, but that He is a very present help in trouble. He isn’t just out there somewhere offering up vague promises of protection. You’ve probably heard God referred to as omnipresent — being in all places at all times. Though this is completely true, I think sometimes it comes across a bit cold, almost as if God is just really big, so His substance is all around us.

However, verses like this remind us He’s not just around. He’s very present. In a way more intimate than any reassuring hug I could ever give my children, God is here. And He is here for you specifically. His love isn’t poured out in general terms. Jesus came so you would know He loves you, individually, with a passion beyond comprehension.

You want to feel safe and He’s here offering amazing grace. Will you call out to Him?

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.