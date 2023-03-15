Echoes are fun. Maybe I’m just a dorky kid at heart still, but if I’m ever in a room and happen to notice a spot with a sweet echo — I stop in my tracks, grin, and (as long as societal restraints don’t get in the way) test it out!

Not only is that a fun piece of personal trivia, but it also ties into the passage we’re looking at today. See, after talking to the church in Thessalonica about how God’s love was poured out by the gospel being spread, Paul gives us a little picture of what saving love produces. The picture he paints is one of… reverberating faith.

He starts by saying, “You know what kind of men we proved to be among you for your sake” (1 Thessalonians 1:5b). This description in itself is really interesting. He’s not talking about the face they put on, but who they really were. Their characters were proven, and that was done for the sake of the Thessalonians. What does that mean? Paul and his companions came to Thessalonica physically spent.

Still, they intentionally shared the life-rescuing gospel with these people they’d never met. They weren’t set to profit from their efforts. It wasn’t some forced kindness steeped in ulterior motives. It was natural for them because they’d been changed by Jesus. Their lives weren’t about themselves anymore. They were driven by the call and, now, heart-desire to love God and love people.

The Thessalonians saw this, and it changed them forever. In fact, Paul continues with: “and you became imitators of us and of the Lord, for you received the word in much affliction, with the joy of the Holy Spirit…” (1 Thessalonians 1:6). Now, I know this can sound a little murky. Are we to imitate spiritual leaders as well as Jesus? Only in so much as those leaders reflect the heart of Jesus to us.

That puts a burden of discernment on us, and a weight of responsibility on leaders for sure. Yet, look at the full context of what these believers imitated. The church, like Paul, received the word, but it wasn’t easy. It is safe to say Jesus also faced much affliction for the cause of the gospel! However, His defining characteristic wasn’t sorrow. He exuded hope and love. Now, the Thessalonians — like Paul and because of Jesus — were covered in the joy of the Holy Spirit. Affliction might be part of our story, but it no longer defines those rescued by amazing grace!

And here’s where we see the echo. Paul was faithful to follow Jesus and proclaim His word. This impacted the church in Thessalonica to the point that they “...became an example to all the believers in Macedonia and in Achaia”; in fact, their faith echoed “forth everywhere” (1 Thessalonians 1:7-8).

This faith was an echoing faith… because it was real. Look at how this chapter ends. Paul recounts that people from all around “report concerning us the kind of reception we had among you, and how you turned to God from idols to serve the living and true God, and to wait for His Son from heaven, whom He raised from the dead, Jesus who delivers us from the wrath to come” (1 Thessalonians 1:9-10). Real faith turns from sin to grace-filled, gospel-driven expectancy as life becomes not about us but about the rescuing, loving Jesus!

Stumbling upon an unexpected echo is great. Living a life that resounds grace…yeah, that’s amazing. So, what’s reverberating from your life?

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.