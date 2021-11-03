Do you realize he cares this much?

"17 When I saw him, I fell at his feet as though dead. But he laid his right hand on me, saying, "Fear not, I am the first and the last, 18 and the living one. I died, and behold I am alive forevermore, and I have the keys of Death and Hades." Revelation 1:17-18 ESV

In the context of this passage, the apostle John has been exiled to the island of Patmos because he was ministering for Jesus. He's a prisoner in what likely equated to a work camp, and he's a very old man. The setting wasn't ideal to say the least. Nonetheless, it's Sunday, and he's worshiping. While focusing his heart on Jesus, he hears a voice like a trumpet (clear and unmistakable), turns to see an amazing vision of Christ in all His power and splendor, and proceeds to… fall straight on his face. Here's the gist I want us to take away from what happens next: Jesus comes to you in your brokenness and pours out incredible love.

Jesus sees John collapse, and He comes and lays His hand on him. His right hand in particular. This is a really beautiful picture. Right hands were used as symbols of blessing (like when Jacob is blessing his grandsons in Genesis 48) and strength or authority (as when Jesus sits at the right hand of the Father). John is broken and overwhelmed, and Jesus comes with blessing and strength and authority... and touches him.