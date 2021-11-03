 Skip to main content
Do you realize he cares this much?
Do you realize he cares this much?

Pastor Bobby Upchurch Mug

Pastor Bobby Upchurch

"17 When I saw him, I fell at his feet as though dead. But he laid his right hand on me, saying, "Fear not, I am the first and the last, 18 and the living one. I died, and behold I am alive forevermore, and I have the keys of Death and Hades." Revelation 1:17-18 ESV

In the context of this passage, the apostle John has been exiled to the island of Patmos because he was ministering for Jesus. He's a prisoner in what likely equated to a work camp, and he's a very old man. The setting wasn't ideal to say the least. Nonetheless, it's Sunday, and he's worshiping. While focusing his heart on Jesus, he hears a voice like a trumpet (clear and unmistakable), turns to see an amazing vision of Christ in all His power and splendor, and proceeds to… fall straight on his face. Here's the gist I want us to take away from what happens next: Jesus comes to you in your brokenness and pours out incredible love.

Jesus sees John collapse, and He comes and lays His hand on him. His right hand in particular. This is a really beautiful picture. Right hands were used as symbols of blessing (like when Jacob is blessing his grandsons in Genesis 48) and strength or authority (as when Jesus sits at the right hand of the Father). John is broken and overwhelmed, and Jesus comes with blessing and strength and authority... and touches him.

There is something wonderful in that last part. Notice, Jesus doesn't just tell John to stand up. I didn't even think about this until I was literally typing these notes at 1:45 am on a Saturday morning. John is laying at Jesus' feet like a dead man. The only way Jesus could place His hand on John was by bending down to touch him! Do you see the amazing grace and compassion here?

I've never had someone turn to look at me and fall down like they're dead. I imagine that's not a very common experience ☺️. However, I'm a dad of four. I've seen my babies hurt and scared. When that happens, I don't tell them to stand up and come talk to me. I get down on their level, put my hands on their shoulders, and tell them it's going to be OK.

Guys, that's exactly what Jesus does here, and it's exactly what He does for us! He sees our brokenness and reaches down with His right hand, and says "It's going to be ok. I'm the eternal one. I came and took Hell in your place. What are you afraid of?" Do you hear Him saying this to you today?

Until next week, live everyday like it's Christmas. God bless!

Bobby Upchurch is the pastor at Providence Baptist Church in Bonne Terre where he lives with his wife, Melissa, and their four children. He is also an English teacher at Farmington High School.

