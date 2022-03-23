Do you want to be in this number?

“9 When He opened the fifth seal, I saw under the altar the souls of those who had been slain for the word of God and for the witness they had borne.” Revelation 6:9 (ESV)

In chapter six of Revelation, we’re given a picture of the kinds of things that will continue to happen until Jesus returns. It opens with an almost cinematic description of vast and consuming destruction. Then, it moves into this — a picture of those who died for Christ symbolically under the altar of Jesus crying out and being comforted. So, what are we supposed to take away from that?

Today, I just want us to chew on one observation: until Jesus returns, people will keep losing their lives for Him. As tragic as that is, it will keep happening. Let’s not be blind to that. This isn’t a problem of the past or something that happened before society progressed. This is the reality for so many. We often take our safety and freedom for granted, but all over the world to live openly as a Christian is to risk your life.

Which brings up an obvious, though uncomfortable, question: would you be willing to be in this number? We want to be counted as His when it’s cast in the context of triumph and joy like in the classical chorus of “When The Saints Go Marching In” — but what about what Dietrich Bonhoffer called the “cost of discipleship?" Would you be willing to die for Jesus? If our hearts are truly sold out for Him, they should echo what Paul wrote to the church at Philippi, “For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain” Philippians 1:21 (ESV). Is our love that deep?

Maybe this sounds extreme, and I pray none of you have to actually face death, but what about the immediate and less life-threatening results of wholehearted Christianity? Are you willing to face the costs of living boldly for Jesus even if it means being ostracized because you hold to truths the world, at best, views as old fashioned and, at worst, views as hostile or bigoted? What if striving to love like Jesus sometimes feels like a Sisyphean task? Will you keep moving forward in love or leave the path in fear of being crushed?

His is the best possible life, but it will come with costs. When faced with the consequences of ridicule or death, will you stand as boldly as you sit when in the perfectly peaceful comfort of your favorite pew?

“Oh when the saints…” How real is your desire to be in that number?

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.

Bobby Upchurch is the pastor at Providence Baptist Church in Bonne Terre where he lives with his wife, Melissa, and their four children. He is also an English teacher at Farmington High School. Bobby writes a weekly column for the Farmington Press opinion page. – Editor

