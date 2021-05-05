Do your best

Mary’s voice would often be described as angelic. By the time she was six, her church choir knew she had an amazing gift, and nicknamed her Baby Contralto. Her family lived on the wrong side of the tracks and though her father worked hard, they barely managed to survive. That did not prevent him from buying Mary a second-hand piano. Unfortunately, there was no money left for piano lessons and the young prodigy had to learn to play on her own.

Everyone who heard her sing knew the child was gifted. She could already sing all four choral parts: soprano, alto, tenor and bass. Her father died when she was just twelve and left the family penniless. It was then that her church choir pooled what little they had and managed to collect $500 to pay a gifted vocal teacher to work with the gifted child.

The choir’s commitment to Marian Anderson quickly paid off for her. She won a New York Philharmonic singing competition. She performed to rave reviews at Carnegie Hall. She soon became well-known in both the US and Europe. Celebrated Italian conductor, Auturo Toscanini described her singing saying, “A voice like hers comes along only once in a century.”