{{featured_button_text}}
Chris Dinkins

Chris Dinkins

Happy New Year!

Christmas was extra special this year as we received the most wonderful gift! Caroline Odelle Dinkins, our first granddaughter, arrived a couple of weeks early on Christmas day. Let me tell you, as any grandparent would, she is absolutely perfect! God has truly blessed our family.

Doe Run fined $1.2 million for clean air violations

Missouri Department of Natural Resources has fined Doe Run $1.2 million for clean air violations resulting in one of the largest fines issued by DNR in recent years. Many of you may have already heard about this fine, but because of the confusion I’ve seen on social media and via conversations I decided I should write about it and try to clear up any confusion about it.

Doe Run and money issues have been a big topic of conversation lately especially in Iron and Reynolds counties. Issues on property tax assessment in Reynolds County and Iron have been an area of great contention with no clear agreement between the parties in the foreseeable near future. The current $1.2 million fine has nothing to do with the property tax issue nor does it have anything to do with the mining royalties or how they are distributed.

Many people have talked to me and have all three issues combined. Because these are three separate issues, they will each have to be addressed separately. Our local county commissioners and assessors are working very hard to address the property tax issue. Senator Romine and I have met with them and the tax commission and our offices will do whatever we can to assist them in resolving this matter.

The mining royalties issue is that the royalties are being paid to 29 counties instead of the areas where the mining occurs. Senator Romine and I filed bills last year to address the issue. The governor’s office had some concerns with the language in the bill and these issues were addressed in committee. We thought we had all of the governor’s concerns addressed when the bill was finally passed and sent to the governor. However, the governor vetoed the bill citing other concerns that his legal counsel felt were in conflict with federal statute. His office felt that if this bill was signed into law that Missouri would lose some federal funding. Thus, the reason for his veto. The governor’s office as well as Senator Romine and myself are working with the Office of Administration and the federal government to see what areas we can address to correct the mining royalty distribution issue.

Now on to the third issue — the $1.2 million fine. Back in August I was notified that Doe Run was going to be fined over a million dollars that would be deposited into the Iron County School Fund. Immediately this threw up a red flag to me as I recalled a previous Doe Run fine from 2012. In 2012, Doe Run was fined and at that time Senator Engler and Rep. Fitzwater had to file legislation to ensure these monies stayed in the county. I began looking into this before the fine was issued to see if the same thing was going to need to be done in order to ensure that the county keeps the $1.2 million instead of it being absorbed by the formula.

Just as I suspected, the money was going to be subtracted from the schools local effort money. I wanted to ensure that this fine money stays right here in the district so I pre-filed two bills to address the issue. The first bill is basically identical to the 2012 legislation previously passed by former Rep. Paul Fitzwater. It will correct the current issue at hand and ensure the money from this settlement stays with our local schools. The second bill I filed will proactively ensure that if there are ever any fines issued in the future the money will stay local. Since this is not the first time fines have been issued, and because the school funds receive fines from other sources besides Doe Run, it is highly likely it will happen again. Instead of having to address the issue each time, I want to correct it permanently. If you have any questions regarding this issue or the others, please contact me as there is a lot of misinformation out there being passed around that needs to be corrected.

Welcoming the New Year

It’s hard to believe that 2019 is already coming to an end, but the year has passed by in what seems like the blink of an eye. It seems like only days, rather than months, ago that the legislature was wrapping up one of the most productive sessions in recent memory. The General Assembly was able to make 2019 a memorable year by passing legislation to make substantive improvements for the people of Missouri by cutting bureaucratic red tape, providing expanded educational opportunities to young people, supporting the state’s veterans, and protecting victims of human trafficking and domestic abuse.

2019 has truly been a great year and my hope for each and every one of you is that 2020 brings even more good fortune your way. This is a time of prosperity for our state as unemployment has reached a record low and job opportunities continue to grow. It should be a time of hope and optimism for all Missourians as we continue to move our state toward a brighter tomorrow.

As we conclude another year, let me also say thank you for your support. It is truly a blessing and an honor to serve as your voice in the halls of state government. It is a duty I do not take for granted, and your trust is something I work to earn and keep each and every day. Thank you for giving me this opportunity. From my family to yours, please have a safe and happy New Year’s celebration!

As always, please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or suggestions you might have. As your Representative I am here to assist you however I can. Reach me by email at Chris.Dinkins@house.mo.gov or by phone at 573-751-2112.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments