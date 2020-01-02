Happy New Year!
Christmas was extra special this year as we received the most wonderful gift! Caroline Odelle Dinkins, our first granddaughter, arrived a couple of weeks early on Christmas day. Let me tell you, as any grandparent would, she is absolutely perfect! God has truly blessed our family.
Doe Run fined $1.2 million for clean air violations
Missouri Department of Natural Resources has fined Doe Run $1.2 million for clean air violations resulting in one of the largest fines issued by DNR in recent years. Many of you may have already heard about this fine, but because of the confusion I’ve seen on social media and via conversations I decided I should write about it and try to clear up any confusion about it.
Doe Run and money issues have been a big topic of conversation lately especially in Iron and Reynolds counties. Issues on property tax assessment in Reynolds County and Iron have been an area of great contention with no clear agreement between the parties in the foreseeable near future. The current $1.2 million fine has nothing to do with the property tax issue nor does it have anything to do with the mining royalties or how they are distributed.
Many people have talked to me and have all three issues combined. Because these are three separate issues, they will each have to be addressed separately. Our local county commissioners and assessors are working very hard to address the property tax issue. Senator Romine and I have met with them and the tax commission and our offices will do whatever we can to assist them in resolving this matter.
The mining royalties issue is that the royalties are being paid to 29 counties instead of the areas where the mining occurs. Senator Romine and I filed bills last year to address the issue. The governor’s office had some concerns with the language in the bill and these issues were addressed in committee. We thought we had all of the governor’s concerns addressed when the bill was finally passed and sent to the governor. However, the governor vetoed the bill citing other concerns that his legal counsel felt were in conflict with federal statute. His office felt that if this bill was signed into law that Missouri would lose some federal funding. Thus, the reason for his veto. The governor’s office as well as Senator Romine and myself are working with the Office of Administration and the federal government to see what areas we can address to correct the mining royalty distribution issue.
You have free articles remaining.
Now on to the third issue — the $1.2 million fine. Back in August I was notified that Doe Run was going to be fined over a million dollars that would be deposited into the Iron County School Fund. Immediately this threw up a red flag to me as I recalled a previous Doe Run fine from 2012. In 2012, Doe Run was fined and at that time Senator Engler and Rep. Fitzwater had to file legislation to ensure these monies stayed in the county. I began looking into this before the fine was issued to see if the same thing was going to need to be done in order to ensure that the county keeps the $1.2 million instead of it being absorbed by the formula.
Just as I suspected, the money was going to be subtracted from the schools local effort money. I wanted to ensure that this fine money stays right here in the district so I pre-filed two bills to address the issue. The first bill is basically identical to the 2012 legislation previously passed by former Rep. Paul Fitzwater. It will correct the current issue at hand and ensure the money from this settlement stays with our local schools. The second bill I filed will proactively ensure that if there are ever any fines issued in the future the money will stay local. Since this is not the first time fines have been issued, and because the school funds receive fines from other sources besides Doe Run, it is highly likely it will happen again. Instead of having to address the issue each time, I want to correct it permanently. If you have any questions regarding this issue or the others, please contact me as there is a lot of misinformation out there being passed around that needs to be corrected.
Welcoming the New Year
It’s hard to believe that 2019 is already coming to an end, but the year has passed by in what seems like the blink of an eye. It seems like only days, rather than months, ago that the legislature was wrapping up one of the most productive sessions in recent memory. The General Assembly was able to make 2019 a memorable year by passing legislation to make substantive improvements for the people of Missouri by cutting bureaucratic red tape, providing expanded educational opportunities to young people, supporting the state’s veterans, and protecting victims of human trafficking and domestic abuse.
2019 has truly been a great year and my hope for each and every one of you is that 2020 brings even more good fortune your way. This is a time of prosperity for our state as unemployment has reached a record low and job opportunities continue to grow. It should be a time of hope and optimism for all Missourians as we continue to move our state toward a brighter tomorrow.
As we conclude another year, let me also say thank you for your support. It is truly a blessing and an honor to serve as your voice in the halls of state government. It is a duty I do not take for granted, and your trust is something I work to earn and keep each and every day. Thank you for giving me this opportunity. From my family to yours, please have a safe and happy New Year’s celebration!
As always, please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or suggestions you might have. As your Representative I am here to assist you however I can. Reach me by email at Chris.Dinkins@house.mo.gov or by phone at 573-751-2112.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.