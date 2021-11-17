Does always include now?

"16 Rejoice always, 17 pray without ceasing, 18 give thanks in all circumstances..." 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18a ESV

Always. Without Ceasing. In All Circumstances. These are unconditional descriptions. That means these are things we're supposed to be doing… all the time. I'm not trying to be Captain Obvious here or insult your grasp of vocabulary (which I am sure is superb).

However, in this passage, these descriptions are being applied to actions that tend to be extremely circumstantial. That being said, here's our gist: we have reasons to rejoice, pray, and give thanks regardless of how we're feeling right now.

First, we should have an unshakeable excitement if we're living with unshakeable hope. Circumstances don't change the truths that matter most. If you've experienced Jesus' transformational grace, you once were lost, but now you're found. You were blind, but now you see. You were running headlong toward self-destruction; now you've been adopted as His child.

What in the world, literally, could overshadow this eternal hope? Our perspective. We live in the here and now. Our surroundings yell the loudest, and those voices rarely carry positive messages. Yet, in the midst of the chaos, we can know God is doing something beautiful because His love for us hasn't wavered.