Does always include now?

"16 Rejoice always, 17 pray without ceasing, 18 give thanks in all circumstances..." 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18a ESV
Always. Without Ceasing. In All Circumstances. These are unconditional descriptions. That means these are things we're supposed to be doing… all the time. I'm not trying to be Captain Obvious here or insult your grasp of vocabulary (which I am sure is superb).
However, in this passage, these descriptions are being applied to actions that tend to be extremely circumstantial. That being said, here's our gist: we have reasons to rejoice, pray, and give thanks regardless of how we're feeling right now.
First, we should have an unshakeable excitement if we're living with unshakeable hope. Circumstances don't change the truths that matter most. If you've experienced Jesus' transformational grace, you once were lost, but now you're found. You were blind, but now you see. You were running headlong toward self-destruction; now you've been adopted as His child.
What in the world, literally, could overshadow this eternal hope? Our perspective. We live in the here and now. Our surroundings yell the loudest, and those voices rarely carry positive messages. Yet, in the midst of the chaos, we can know God is doing something beautiful because His love for us hasn't wavered.
We need help with this perspective though which is why we're also called to constant prayer. The idea here is one of consistent intimacy. Prayer shouldn't just be a church thing, or a meal thing, or an "I'm in a pickle" thing. Prayer should be natural and automatic. This convicts me because it's not really a stretch to be in nearly constant communication with people today.
In between every class, I automatically pull out my phone to see if my wife has texted me. In fact, if we haven't heard from each other for a few hours, we assume something is wrong. Yet, when it comes to speaking to the God of the universe who loves me with an unconditional and undeserved love, I'm far less zealous. The veil has been torn. We've been granted direct access, but we struggle to make that a normal part of our lives.
Then, of course, we wonder why we find it hard to rejoice or give thanks. Thanksgiving, however, is meant to be deliberate gratitude regardless of circumstances. The grace that moves us to rejoice should also move us to be grateful. Are we? We take a lot of time to gripe. What if instead, we spent time recounting all He has done and is doing?
In fact, let's take that as a challenge this week. Every time we catch ourselves complaining, because we probably will, let's turn our conversation toward gratitude. It will feel unnatural, and that's the problem, but it will make a significant difference in our hearts as we live like those who have truly been changed by His amazing grace! That can be true of you... even today.
Until next week, live every day like it's Christmas. God bless!
Bobby Upchurch is the pastor at Providence Baptist Church in Bonne Terre where he lives with his wife, Melissa, and their four children. He is also an English teacher at Farmington High School.