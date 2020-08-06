Dogs as pets and fortunetellers

During the on-going coronavirus pandemic, pets have become the therapeutic solution for lack of companionship and restricted personal interactions during the required social distancing and isolation.
A friendly dog and/or cat (or two) have always been my choice as boon companions. They fill so many human needs: affection, loyalty, entertainment, comfort, protection and even non-judgmental listeners. They are also educators, for if we are observant and patient, they will tell us what they require, like and want to be good companions. They will also alert us to situations, items and even people that could be harmful to them and us. In return they ask for nothing but kindness, minimal care and a warm bed.
I’ve always found that most dogs particularly, can take a more accurate measure of another person than any yardstick. They have an inborn instinct that lets them size up newcomers and signal questionable, suspicious and threatening characteristics. This same ability also comes into play even with people and situations they are familiar with and have approved of in the past. If something has changed in their manner or scent and signals what could be a threat a dog is usually aware of it.
I learned this very early from my first dog, Jack. Jack was a time-share dog with my cousin, Gloria, who lived just one house down from my home. Jack first appeared as a fairly young, non-descript pup at Gloria’s home when she was quite young, and, having made his choice, moved in to make his home with her family. After I was born a few years later, he instantly assumed the duty of nanny for me and from then on happily split his time between the two homes. He was extremely protective of me and became even more so as I grew older and began exploring my limited outdoor world. I was seldom outside without Jack by my side. He stood a watchful sentinel even when another adult was with me.
Mr. Mose, an elderly and kindly black man, lived at the end of our street and usually walked to town each day. He would stop to pass the time of day with my mother when we were in the front yard. Jack, of course, was there also, monitoring the surroundings and situation. He found Mr. Mose friendly and of no threat and even accepted a pat on the head from him in greeting. Jack was as much as part of me as my shadow. One day Mr. Mose comment on this and said to mom, “I wonder what Jack would do if I would just touch Janet?” With that, he stretched out his arm out and gently took hold of mine.
Jack immediately went into defender mode, grabbed the cuff of Mr. Mose’s overalls and shook it gently, emitting a low, warning growl, eyes fixed on Mr. Mose’s face to let him know he was prepared to go into full attack if this went any further. Mr. Mose quickly let go of my arm, stepped back and said, “Well, now we know. He has let me know that anyone who tries to bother her is going to suffer.” From then on, mom knew I would be safe as long as Jack was by my side.
Jack was a Heinz 57 breed; a mottled brindle color, stocky, muscular, large head and a stub of a tail. He had lovely and warm dark eyes that reflected his character for loyalty. Today he would be identified as mostly pit bull, a breed that was not commonly known at that time. When I was about 12-years old, Jack died at a well-advanced age; grey of muzzle and lumbered by time and stiffening joints, he was still faithful in caring for his family. I loved him dearly and, although I have had many dogs and cats since then, I have never had a more patient, constant, loyal, caring companion and friend then Jack. He was my first experience that once a dog has committed to you, no matter the ensuing circumstances, you are his person for life.
They say elephants never forget. As few of us have ever personally lived with an elephant, we allow that to stand as fact, but can’t actually testify to its accuracy. Dogs are another matter. Time and again we’ve seen, experienced or read about their phenomenal memories. Lose a dog or move and, no matter the distance or time that has passes, they will travel miles to eventually find their way back to their old home and family. A dog has an unfailing compass that directs him to his owner.
The original owner or a family member can be absent for years, and they will still be remembered immediately on their return, no matter how changed they may be. A dog keeps a piece of your DNA deep in his senses forever. He can be blindfolded and still pick you out of a lineup!
I seldom question a dog’s judgement of a situation or person. Experience has taught me that the dog has a much better record of accurate perceptiveness than I do! Dogs unfailingly outclass humans when it comes to being intuitive.
I just wish they could apply that same precise trait to all important decisions. Wouldn’t that be a boon when voting?!! Which I am off to do now.
Wonder if I could smuggle my dog in?
