Dogs as pets and fortunetellers

Mr. Mose, an elderly and kindly black man, lived at the end of our street and usually walked to town each day. He would stop to pass the time of day with my mother when we were in the front yard. Jack, of course, was there also, monitoring the surroundings and situation. He found Mr. Mose friendly and of no threat and even accepted a pat on the head from him in greeting. Jack was as much as part of me as my shadow. One day Mr. Mose comment on this and said to mom, “I wonder what Jack would do if I would just touch Janet?” With that, he stretched out his arm out and gently took hold of mine.

Jack immediately went into defender mode, grabbed the cuff of Mr. Mose’s overalls and shook it gently, emitting a low, warning growl, eyes fixed on Mr. Mose’s face to let him know he was prepared to go into full attack if this went any further. Mr. Mose quickly let go of my arm, stepped back and said, “Well, now we know. He has let me know that anyone who tries to bother her is going to suffer.” From then on, mom knew I would be safe as long as Jack was by my side.