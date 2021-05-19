Don't tax death

Today, capital gains are only taxed if the property is sold. This lets owners use the cash from the sale to pay the taxes. Under Biden’s proposal, the owners would have to immediately pay up to 43 percent capital gains taxes whether they actually sell the property or not. The IRS would then charge a 40-percent estate tax on what’s left of the property. Combined, the two taxes would result in as much as a 61 percent tax rate, according to the Tax Foundation.

The Biden plan claims it would not tax capital gains on death for family farms so long as they continue to farm the land and keep ownership in the family. But he offers no specifics about how such a carve-out might work or how onerous its compliance rules may be. Also, many farmers are diversified into other businesses like seed and pesticide sales. Presumably, Biden would not exempt these businesses in the new law. Even a modest side business could force a farm family to sell part or all of their farmland to raise cash for Uncle Sam. At a minimum, more time and resources will be spent consulting accountants and attorneys to navigate these tax law changes if enacted.

Here is the bottom line: carveouts and exemptions do nothing to change the fact that taxing death is plain wrong. While death and taxes are not going away any time soon, we should at least have the decency to keep them separate. That way, Americans would still have the incentive to work hard and save so they could someday pass down their business to their family. What a novel idea!

Garrett Hawkins, a farmer from Appleton City, Missouri, is president of Missouri Farm Bureau, the state's largest farm organization.

