Early summer exciting time to fish

Early summer is one of the most exciting times to fish. From bluegill to smallmouth bass, they are all super exciting species of fish to catch. It’s the time of year that kids are out for summer break and what kid doesn’t want to go down to the local pond or creek and take a shot at catching some of these beautiful creatures.

Ever since I was a small child, I have been fishing for pretty much anything that swims. As an adult, I have been able to fish all over the United States and other parts of the world. I hope this column will hopefully get all of you excited about fishing and get more people out experiencing what beautiful southeast Missouri has to offer.

There are numerous rivers throughout southeast Missouri that have great public access. One, in particular, is Saint Francis State Park, just north of Bonne Terre, right off Highway 67. Locations like the state park are often overlooked because during the weekends they are swamped with people.

If you are strategic with when and where you fish throughout the park, there are great opportunities to catch a largemouth bass or even a trophy smallmouth bass. If you go early in the morning or even get a canoe or kayak and float the Big River, then that will open a whole new world of the beauty that nature has to offer.

Big River stretches 83.2 miles through Saint Francis, Washington, and Jefferson counties. It has pretty much every species of fish you could want to catch. It is popular with floaters and fishermen, as well, but there are plenty of accesses for you to be able to get out and have a great time.

While on Big River you must be cognitive that it runs through a lot of urban areas. The vague laws of river travel in the state cause a lot of confusion about where you can legally be. It is highly recommended that you always stay as close to the river or in the river at all times. We will cover this topic more in an article in the future.

There was a fish advisory listed on www://health.mo.gov that states Do Not Eat sun fish, carp, redhorse suckers, and any other type of sucker out of Big River due to lead contamination. This is a very good website to check if you plan to catch and keep fish in any river in Missouri. There are multiple hazards in different waterways throughout the state. So, if you’re going to catch and keep just give it a read to ensure you are being as safe as you can be.

There are some public access lakes spread throughout the lead belt that offer great opportunities to catch multiple species of fish with easy access. Three of them are in the city of Farmington that are maintained by the city and stocked by the Missouri Department of Conservation. There are two located inside Engler Park.

The larger one is stocked with rainbow trout in the winter for a catch and release season and catch and keep season starting February first. The other lake sits on Highway 67 next to Hoods Discount Center. All three offer great opportunities to catch a wide variety of fish. Another public access with several lakes is St. Joe State Park. Not only can you swim and fish, but you can rent a kayak for a quick spin around the main lake or fish from their nice dock.

On June 1, the Missouri Department of Conservation announced a new program. It is called the Missouri Smallmouth Slam in a partnership with Missouri Smallmouth Alliance. That being said, Big River is part of that slam. You can find out more detail on the MDC website. But they are giving pins and a coin when you complete the slam. We will go into more detail in a future story about all the rivers that are close to the Farmington area in the slam. This would be a great challenge to start anytime and finish whenever you can. Experiences like this make memories for you and your children to have for a lifetime.

I want to thank the Farmington Press for having me. A little about myself, I’m 40 married to my beautiful wife Melissa for 15 years. I have four children and a grandson. I am a retired veteran of the U.S. Army, which gives me the time to do everything I love to do in the outdoors.

I look forward to providing you with great information about the outdoors throughout Missouri. If you have something you want to hear about feel free to email me at darrell@missourionthefly.com or check out my website at www.missourionthefly.com.