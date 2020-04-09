Easter a reminder that God is still at work

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Sunday, Queen Elizabeth II made a rare television appearance to encourage the British people, but her words also resonate outside England. She expressed gratitude to healthcare workers and caregivers. She voiced her appreciation for their service and said it “brings us closer to a return for more normal times...”

She recalled speaking to her nation at age 16 when children were being evacuated during World War II. She said, “People will feel a painful sense of separation from loved ones” but that self-isolation “is the right thing to do.” She continued, “We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return…”

People are experiencing this crisis in very different ways. In The Daily Article, on March 31, Dr. Jim Denison quoted Lulian Lorenzo, a 38-year-old Italian doctor who observed that, “Until two weeks ago, we and many of my colleagues were atheists. One hundred percent believed that science excludes God because we are doctors… I used to look at my parents at church and mock them. A 75-year-old clergyman arrived here nine days ago. A poor man. He was struggling to breathe. But he always had a Bible in his hand. He reads it to the patients who are dying.”