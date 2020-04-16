Easter celebrated from down the rabbit hole

I woke up at 6:30 Sunday morning, got up, made my coffee, opened the blinds, was greeted by mostly cloudy skies, brushed my teeth, washed my face and hands — and still in my pajamas — sat down, turned on my computer and watched the Easter Sunrise Service online from my church, Memorial United Methodist. It was a lovely service with beautiful music, scripture readings and a very inspiring and uplifting sermon.
I was so grateful to my Pastor Ron Beaton, his wife Kasey, and all the other church members who made this such as joyous program. At the same time, I know many other churches around the area were streaming their programs for their congregations to also watch from home. Through their planning and efforts we were still able to share the wonder and promise of this very special day.
I looked around my office and found my good dog had moved into the room to be near me and I found myself thinking, “Isn’t this a strange way to celebrate Easter and the Resurrection?”
No packed pews with families dressed in their new or best Sunday attire; no little girls twirling to show off their new frilly dresses or boys tugging at unfamiliar collars; no happy greeting of friends or the pleasure of joining your voice with many others in well-known and loved songs and in the reading of responses and prayers. No turning to smile at your friends who share your pew or offer a tissue to wipe an errant tear. No jubilant chorusing at the close of the service of “He Is Risen…Indeed! Hallelujah!”
No warm hugs or handshakes from others as you make your way from the building amid calls of “Have a Happy Easter!” No pealing bells of celebration to fill the air and accompany you as you leave.
No hurrying home to finish dinner preparations for your family or to join another family member or friends to share an Easter meal. No watching the younger children happily crawling under bushes and tables to retrieve hidden colored eggs. No laughing at old and often retold stories or quietly visiting and catching up with the lives of one another.
Just my dog and me sitting in the silence of a room — alone.
I felt as though I had fallen down Alice’s well-known rabbit hole!
It was all so different and frightening. It was indeed a strange time. I half expected to see the Mad Hatter appear or the White Rabbit rushing by with his watch saying, “Oh dear, I’m late, I’m late!” Nothing was like it should be or had been.
This time of the coronavirus pandemic had changed the day and the world as we each stayed in our homes with only our personal family members, a pet, or alone. Like Alice in the rabbit hole, we didn’t know where this would lead, how long we would be here, what the outcome would be or what to expect. What was the future to hold?
Strange indeed.
Still, we are social beings and crave human touch and interaction. So, we reach out as best we can through e-mails, texts, phone calls, and even FaceTime to talk with our friends, family members and other acquaintances. Just to hear their voices. To know they are okay, to ask if there is anything we can do for them or that they need, and mostly just for the reassurance that they are there.
We humans don’t do alone well at all.
Somehow, we do manage to go on making the abnormal, normal, finding new routines and pastimes, seeking ways to help, encourage or support others and doing it through sheer perseverance, hope and faith.
We learn to laugh at shortages, new habits we’ve had to develop and silly occurrences. We even laugh at ourselves.
I told a friend the other day I have washed my hands so many times in the last few weeks that they have now shrunk two sizes. My doctor had been concerned about my continued weight loss over the past several months. He can quit worrying. It’s found me again.
I have walked my dog so many times he has hidden his leash, and I have worn nothing but pajamas or sweat suits for so long now that my other clothes have all hung themselves in the closet.
Fortunately, I have a split personality, so they do have someone to talk to — unfortunately, they don’t like each other. If I develop a third one, I hope it has a better sense of humor.
One good thing, while I was wandering around the rabbit hole, tripping over roots, the White Rabbit made it to his appointment on time and rode through the streets of Farmington in a convertible (wearing a mask, of course) accompanied by a driver and a friend who kept feeding him carrots as he waved to the children who came out into their yards, thrilled to see the Easter Bunny had made it after all.
Seems one person had found a very creative way to reach out to the children during our time of no personal contact under six feet for health and safety reasons. If you see Heather Garner, the keeper of the rabbit, you might thank her for brightening the day for a lot of children…and their parents.
We are seeing many good things happening as individuals find creative and thoughtful ways to make this strange time a time of stretching way out to touch their fellow travelers as we all wander through the rabbit hole.
And maybe like Alice, we will have an entirely new appreciation for our world and knowledge of ourselves and realize how important other people are to us when we come out. Maybe we will have learned that less is more and a simpler life brings greater peace and serenity.
Stay Home. Find ways to reach beyond your walls without leaving the house. You may be surprised at what you find.
And remember — wash your hands!
