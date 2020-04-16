Easter celebrated from down the rabbit hole

Still, we are social beings and crave human touch and interaction. So, we reach out as best we can through e-mails, texts, phone calls, and even FaceTime to talk with our friends, family members and other acquaintances. Just to hear their voices. To know they are okay, to ask if there is anything we can do for them or that they need, and mostly just for the reassurance that they are there.

We humans don’t do alone well at all.

Somehow, we do manage to go on making the abnormal, normal, finding new routines and pastimes, seeking ways to help, encourage or support others and doing it through sheer perseverance, hope and faith.

We learn to laugh at shortages, new habits we’ve had to develop and silly occurrences. We even laugh at ourselves.

I told a friend the other day I have washed my hands so many times in the last few weeks that they have now shrunk two sizes. My doctor had been concerned about my continued weight loss over the past several months. He can quit worrying. It’s found me again.

I have walked my dog so many times he has hidden his leash, and I have worn nothing but pajamas or sweat suits for so long now that my other clothes have all hung themselves in the closet.