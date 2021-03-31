On Easter Sunday I always wore a new dress to church. My shoes didn’t tie like everyday sneakers. They were secured with a single strap across the top of my lace-cuffed socks and buckled on the outside edge of each shoe.

My fingernails, ragged and uneven from swing set chain rubs and tree-climbing scrapes, were painted globby pink.

I climbed into the back seat of the neighbor’s car and sat primly still — squished between the bodies of my sprawling brothers.

The sunlight of Easter morning shone through the car windows as we traveled the five miles to New Hope Church.

Mom twisted around from her perch in the front seat and questioned us in lilting — yet serious — tones. Did we brush our teeth? Do we have our offering? Did we remember to bring our Bibles?

Bibles were raised. Teeth were bared. Coins jangled inside my brothers’ pockets.

My fist clutched a worn handkerchief with a quarter knotted inside, specially wrapped so I wouldn’t lose it. I rubbed my stubby fingers over the flat circle it made against the graying cotton and tried to figure out which side showed the eagle and which showed the man’s face.