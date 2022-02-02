Eat at Maude’s

The story about Maude and Jessie Blair (J.B.) Hopkins and their various cafes that appeared in last week’s Press on the history page jogged a lot of memories for me about dining out in Farmington in the 1940s and 50s. At that time there were no chain restaurants or fast-food places operating here. Our restaurants and diners were all locally owned and operated and usually Mom and Pop affairs, while the only drive-in restaurant was our now venerable and still family operated, Hunts Drive-in.

I never met Maude’s husband J. B., but I came to know Maude as a fairly frequent customer at her Hopkins Home Café which opened in 1951. Prior to that I only knew of the other cafes they had operated throughout the downtown area, all with a dedicated clientele and reputation for wonderful home-cooked meals. (That last sentence almost brings a tear, as those homemade from scratch, comfort meals today are almost extinct.)

That last location of the Hopkin’s Home Café at the southeast corner of Highways 32 and OO, was a rustic, cozy-looking log structure that the Hopkins had built themselves. It wasn’t a large building, as seating was limited to the twelves or so tables the space accommodated, along with a long counter where the Sunday buffet-style meals were served.

My parents liked to eat there on Sundays if we had company from out-of-town, which we often did. I enjoyed going with them for two reasons: the food was plentiful and delicious, and you could also count on a bit of entertainment when Maude enforced the Golden Rule of her Café: “No seconds if you don’t clean you plate!”

The rule was often enlarged to include, “No dessert if you don’t clean your plate…no excuses accepted.” And there were definitely no doggie bags going out of Maude’s café!

Now Maude was an excellent cook, businesswoman, manager and could, at times, even make a brief attempt to be pleasant and smile. This was just about as unnerving as her annoyed scowl, as Maude, at her best, was not an attractive woman. She had a stern countenance and the description most often used for her wild, wiry hairstyle was “It looks like she stuck her finger in a wall socket!” This description is not meant to be unkind; it was just that Maude had worked hard all of her life, and most of it serving the public and it showed in her attitude. She had seen it all, heard it all and disbelieved most of it.

When not helping with the serving, Maude stood stoically behind the counter watching every customer who passed through the serving line to make certain no one was trying to slip through to snare an extra piece of fried chicken of roast beef before they had eaten everything on their plate.

Frequent diners perked up to watch the encounter when they saw some unsuspecting first-timer returning for seconds with a few remnants of a vegetable or other food still on their plate. They knew the curtain was going up on the show.

An unsmiling Maude would stop them with a loud voice just as they were preparing to spear another slice of roast pork or spoonful of chicken and dumplings. “What do you want?” she’d ask in her gruff manner. (There would be a grin or a small snort from one or two of the regulars.)

The startled and embarrassed customer would nearly drop their plate at being so addressed. They would look up into Maude’s scowling countenance and softly reply, “I was just going to get another piece of chicken, (or whatever) for my meal.”

Maude would recite her clean plate rule and send them scuttling back to their table thoroughly chastised and trying to ignore the subdued snickers around them. I never saw one person leave, though there might have been, as they usually just sat down and ate the last few bites of food on their plate like a scolded child. A few of the more self-assured would then return to the counter, present their slick-as-a-whistle plate to Maude and, like Oliver, politely say, “More please.” Maude would nod her head and the plate could be refilled.

An Uncle and Aunt of mine from Mehlville always enjoyed going to Maude’s for Sunday dinner when they were here to visit. They were well-versed in the Clean Plate rule, so enjoyed their meal without fear of being reprimanded for any infraction. Until one day Uncle Bob discovered he had no knife among his utensils. He confidently returned to the counter to be confronted by Maude’s usual, “What do you want?” dare and glare. He politely replied that he needed a knife. “What for?” was Maude's next question. “Nothing we’re serving today you can’t cut with a fork.”

Uncle Bob was beginning to be a bit uncomfortable, realizing belatedly this was a rule he’d missed. Smiling nicely, he explained, “I need it to butter my roll.”

An unrelenting and practical Maude rejoined. “Seems to me you got a fork and spoon. Use one of those to butter your bread. No need for a knife.”

My beaten uncle returned to the table minus a knife and proceeded to butter his roll with his spoon. The rest of us at the table kept our eyes down, and silently resumed our meal. But I noticed my dad’s shoulders were shaking as he tried to control his laughter. A glance to my right and I saw my Aunt Lu was also having great trouble keeping a straight face, as was I. Entertainment had been served as a side dish to our meal.

I also witnessed the downfall of another victim one weekday when I was there with some friends for lunch.

At the table next to ours four men we knew were seated. They were all well-known and seasoned bricklayers working on a nearby project and enjoying a hot meal on their lunch hour. Each had ordered that days blue-plate special, which had promptly been brought to their table. At the meal’s end, Maude came to their table to collect their plates and ask if they wanted dessert.

Each gave their order for pie or cake without a problem until it came to the fourth man. He ordered a slice of the cake, only to be told by Maude that he couldn’t have it. Thinking that maybe it was a joke, he said he’d have a slice of the cherry pie then. Maude sternly replied, “You can’t pie either or any dessert. You didn’t eat your peas.”

The man being denied his dessert looked at her and said in a reasonable voice, “I can’t eat peas, Maude. They make me sick.” Unmoved, Maude replied, “Well then you shouldn’t have taken them.” The frustrated man, now reduced to childhood, explained in a nearly whimpering voice, “I didn’t take them. They just came on my plate with the order. So, it isn’t my fault.”

Giving the offending peas and customer a look that showed no mercy, Maude replied in her stentorian voice, “Doesn’t matter. You can’t have cake or pie until you eat those peas!” With that she took the plates of the other three and walked off, leaving them all open-mouthed and stunned.

As they left, the peas still on the plate and without dessert, one was heard to say in a low voice to the others, “I didn’t know Maude had ever been a Nun and a teacher.”

Strangely, the customers never seemed to take lasting umbrage from these encounters, and business suffered not at all from this stern manner of doing business. In fact, many seemed to relish it and enjoyed relating the latest battles witnessed at Maude’s Café. Even those who were the embattled, felt it was rather a badge of honor, and laughed about it later saying, “Well, my scalp is now among those hanging on Maude’s kitchen wall!”

A testimony as to how times have changed! The shake of a head and laugher then…outrage and a lawsuit today.

Ah, Maude. How we miss you: your café, your food and even you calling us out to mind our manners and obey the rules! Wouldn’t surprise me at all, to find you assisting Saint Peter in making sure our plates are clean before we can enter the Golden Gates.

I better go eat my peas!

