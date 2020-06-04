Rural grocers commit to customers during COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While we have all done our best to stay healthy and safe during the coronavirus pandemic, rural communities have risen above the challenges forced upon them during this unprecedented time and shown what true fortitude and grit look like — coming together to make sure neighbors, friends, and family are safe, well-fed, and cared for.

One sector — rural grocery stores — has stepped up to provide for their customers.

During the onslaught of new restrictions and regulations, people started panic buying, resulting in many stores often being unable to keep products on their shelves. Rural grocers asked for more frequent deliveries and limited purchases of those high in-demand items, sharing photos of full shelves, meats, toilet paper, and other items.

Some of these small business owners were able to add conveniences such as free deliveries, curbside services, and implemented additional precautions visible inside the store, such as plastic shields, around the cashiers.

Mike Graybeal, owner of Graybeal’s Foods in West Point, Nebraska (population 3,364), has kept his shelves stocked and has seen more traffic. “It's almost like when we prep for a holiday, except the holiday is never coming,” he said.