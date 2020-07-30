Embracing the journey

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was legendary author Charles Dickens who penned the immortal words, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times…” Those words capture the essence of a trip I took to visit my oldest daughter who was living in Asia at the time. After not seeing Johanna for well over a year, I was thrilled to once again be with her. However, during our visit we both came down with some terrible intestinal bug. The chills, fever, and vomiting were made even more unpleasant by the absence of indoor plumbing. The weakness that followed days of being sick was also challenging.

Despite that, my memories of that trip are about more than our illness. I recall the joy of meeting my daughter in the middle of the night at an airport five hours from her home. There was also the pleasure of tasting new foods and getting to experience what her daily life was like. I had the joy of meeting the family she lived with and seeing how much they loved her. I got to meet the team she worked with which was made up of believers from Germany, England, Switzerland, and Canada.

I not only got to experience the life of my daughter; I also experienced the majestic beauty of the Himalayan mountains where she was living. I marveled at a fresh coat of snow that fell at the higher elevations one night. I admired the beauty of waterfalls that thundered down the sides of mountains.