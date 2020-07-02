EMS picking up the pieces: Why I support Amendment 2

In the emergency care world, we don’t turn people away, regardless of their ability to pay. So who absorbs those costs? You guessed it — us as taxpayers.

The Amendment 2 ballot initiative is an investment in our state’s future. It enjoys broad support from hundreds of organizations across the state, including local and county ambulance districts such as my own, as well as our industry’s three statewide groups: the Ambulance District Association of Missouri; the Missouri Ambulance Association; and the Missouri Emergency Medical Services Association.

We paramedics and emergency medical technicians know all too well how the epidemic of rural hospital closures in Missouri and nationwide is making us sicker.

Missouri’s rural hospital closure rate is among the highest rates in the country. Nationwide, at least 130 rural hospitals (where the rate of uninsured patients is higher) have closed in the past decade (most in the 14 states that haven’t expanded Medicaid), with hundreds more remaining in financial peril.

The shutdown of hospitals in places like Boonville, Farmington, Poplar Bluff, Mount Vernon, and Sweet Springs don’t just mean longer, risker drives. It often means the loss of a town’s biggest employer, an economic, social and cultural death knell from which many towns never recover.