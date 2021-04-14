End of 2021 legislative session looming

Dear Friends,
The end of the legislative session is looming with just 21 actual days left to pass legislation. It’s really not a lot of time when factoring in the constitutional requirement that we must finalize the budget, all while working to pass other legislation dealing with a vast array of issues.
Each legislative session is different, whether it be the priorities each year, the new members and faces, or the new challenges presented to us in our world. But hopefully, we will get some legislation to the governor’s desk and really make a difference in the lives of our constituents. This session, we have moved a few priorities such as initiative petition reform and COVID liability reform, but many other pieces of legislation are still floundering at this point.
Currently, I have five pieces of legislation that are moving
HJR 20 Upon voter approval, this proposed Constitutional amendment would require an amendment referred to the people by the General Assembly to achieve a two-thirds supermajority vote for passage and an amendment referred to the people by initiative petition to achieve a two-thirds supermajority vote for passage. Amendments referred by the General Assembly will take effect 30 days after the election if approved.
HB 351 Sets standards for when fireworks can be banned by Counties. It uses the drought monitoring index and the recommendation of the state fire marshal as the standard that must be considered before banning fireworks.
HB 352 Beginning Aug. 28, this bill repeals authorization for a separate commissary account, that is currently used for operational expenses, and retains an "Inmate Canteen Fund" that is used for recreational, religious, educational, and reentry services.
HB 353 Currently state statue says that all temporary, total and partial disability payments must be made by check. This bill will allow these payments to be made electronically. By doing this people will receive their payments faster and the state will save money.
HB 1304 Allows school boards of any school district to purchase insurance contracts to insure against loss, damages, or expenses for a claim arising out of the sickness, bodily injury, or death by accident of any student injured on school premises or during school-sponsored activities; as well as insurance for the benefit of students to insure against losses resulting from loss of, theft of, or damage to personal property of students. This bill will make it easier for schools to offer internships and on-the-job learning experiences for students. Work-based learning is highly useful for students and this bill will allow for Missouri students to participate in those programs.
Bills sent to the Senate
Members of the Missouri House gave strong bipartisan support to (HB 744) that would allow victims of abuse to obtain lifetime orders of protection against extreme, obsessive abusers. Missouri law currently allows for orders of protection that last for one year. The legislation approved by the House would give a judge the option to grant a lifetime protection order against those who are obsessive and will not stop threatening their victims.
The length of time the order of protection is issued or renewed would depend on whether the court makes specific findings during an evidentiary hearing that the respondent poses a serious danger to the physical or mental health of the petitioner or of a minor household member of the petitioner.
HB 306 requires school districts and charter schools to establish a state-approved gifted program if 3 percent or more of the students are determined to be gifted by July 1, 2023. By July 1, 2023, districts and charter schools with average daily attendance of more than 350 students are required to have a teacher certificated to teach gifted education. In districts with an average daily attendance of 350 or less any teacher providing gifted instruction shall not be required to be certified to teach gifted education but must participate in six hours per year of professional development, paid for by the school district, regarding gifted services.
The bill also requires the Department of Elementary and Secondary education to make rules regarding the minimal grade average (GPA) requirement to qualify for the A+ Grant Award that will only consider grade averages that do not have a negative change to a student's GPA from 2019-20 or 2020-21 due to the impact of COVID-19.
HB 678 provides that in absence of a local agreement otherwise, in any courthouse that contains both county offices and court facilities, the presiding judge of the circuit may establish rules and procedures for court facilities and areas necessary for court-related ingress and egress, and other reasonable court-related usage, but the county commission will have authority over all other areas of the courthouse.
HB 1242 specifies that if a person was considered an adult when the alleged offense or violation was committed, he or she will not later be considered a child. Additionally, under current law, no court will require a child to remain in the custody of the Division of Youth Services past the child's 18th birthday. This bill changes that provision so that a child can remain in the custody of the Division of Youth Services until the child's 19th birthday.
HB 661 disqualifies any person from driving a commercial motor vehicle for life if they are convicted of using a commercial motor vehicle in the commission of a felony involving severe forms of human trafficking. Supporters say this is needed to provide a strong disincentive to human trafficking.
As we continue our work in the coming weeks, it is my hope that these bills, as well as a number of other worthy bills sponsored by my colleagues, can cross the finish line and land on the Governor’s desk for his approval before our May 14 deadline.
If you have any questions on legislation or want to voice your opinion on any bills moving forward, you can reach me by email or by calling my office at 573-751-2317.
