Even though i walk through the valley of the shadow of death…

I don’t do near-the-hospital visits that pastors of previous generations considered commonplace. I’m a full-time teacher, and it’s 2022 — brokenness seems to come to me in other ways. Still, I sometimes have a chance to walk those echoing halls. In fact, that’s where I was last night.

Modern hospital decorators fight hard against cold stereotypes. These halls are now adorned with contemporary art, uplifting sayings, and colorful designs. In fact, most not only have gift shops but also coffee shops and chic little cafés —making the experience more like a trip to the mall than an encounter with mortality. Maybe that’s why all the signs at the hospital last night had “You Are In The Hospital” running across the bottom. You know, just in case you forget.

You won’t. The colors might be bright, but the smells still remind you how hard someone works to protect you from the microscopic enemies prowling all around. On top of that, as soon as you leave the lobby and dining rooms, the atmosphere drops. The halls are nearly empty, and those not wearing scrubs wear faces that carry the weight of this world.

For many, this is the valley of the shadow of death. Maybe yours looks different. It might have a name, or a login, or an expiration date — but it’s still there, nonetheless. We will all walk through these valleys; the question is, can we say, “I fear no evil” when we do?

These famous words come from Psalm 23, which is probably the most quoted funeral passage of all time. However, though it speaks powerfully to this reality, the broader context has beautiful implications about why we can walk through dark valleys.

In my world, I see people struggling with sickness, families facing financial ruin, couples contemplating divorce, students stripped from their homes, and countless tears that never find words. What light can I try to shine into that darkness? Nothing from me. I don’t have a cleverly crafted solution. I won’t seem undaunted by the pain. My presence isn’t anything near a panacea. Thankfully, the Bible is really clear about where hope comes from, and this passage spells it out so plainly. Sprinkled in every line of the marvelously comforting psalm is this truth: “You are with me.”

Jesus came as the good shepherd whose “rod and staff… comfort.” In our modern context, rods and staffs probably don’t seem particularly comforting. I mean, when I dream of elusive coziness, I don’t long to cuddle up with either one. A nice cup of hot tea, a cool autumn breeze, my arms around my beautiful wife —yeah, that’s more my picture.

Sheep view rods and staffs differently. The rod was a sign of protection because it was used to fight off wild beasts. Staffs were reminders of belonging because shepherds used them to bring straying sheep back into the fold.

Guys, sin is crouching at the doors of our hearts. We need a shepherd to come to our rescue. On the cross, that’s exactly what Jesus did.

Like sheep, we’re also prone to wander. We’re drawn away by the promise of greener pastures and need a shepherd’s staff to come and pull us from the cliffs we’re running toward. Jesus, in His relentless and unmerited pursuit of our souls, does precisely that!

I don’t know what valley you might be facing right now, but I know His grace is sufficient.

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.