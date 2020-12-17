The larger point Kennedy makes is not historical but spiritual. It reminds me of the Apostle Paul’s instructions, “Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good. Be devoted to one another in brotherly love. Honor one another above your-selves.” (Romans 12:9-10, NLT)

Dr. Denison was right when he wrote, “One reason Satan promotes racism is that racism keeps those whom God loves from loving each other.” When we ignore our common humanity and focus on our differences, we take a major step away from the brotherly love the great apostle challenges us to have for one another.

Christmas is a powerful reminder of God’s love for everyone. God sent his Son as a humble baby to provide a way for every person to have a relationship with him, regardless of background or skin color. St. Augustine reminds us of that profound truth with these words, “God loves each of us as if there were only one of us.”

Anyone can become part of God’s family. No season teaches this lesson more powerfully than Christmas. Jesus left heaven to become one of us so that EVERY per-son of EVERY culture could become part of his eternal family. This is profoundly good news of great joy for EVERY one of us.

