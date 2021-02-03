Everything I need to know I learned at movie matinees

The enlightening and enjoyable “Everything I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten” by Robert Fulgham, has become a classic for knowing 101 Life Standards. I keep a copy posted where I can see it often as a reminder to check how I’m doing with the basics of daily living. I’m about 60-40 most days. But I’m 100% on washing my hands and I’ve also added ‘wear your mask.’
In talking with a generational friend the other day, something I enjoy doing as we walk very similar memory lanes, we lamented the lapse of everyday politeness and consideration for others that had been a way-of-life when we were growing up. Our mothers saw to it that they were!
I can see you rolling your eyes now and saying, “Here we go, another ‘back in the day’ lecture!” Well, no, but the norm for manners and behavior have changed so drastically today that common courtesy has become anything but. And it has a great impact on today’s overcrowded, overindulged society and how we get along with each other.
But, not to panic; we think we’ve found a solution.
My friend shared a bit of wisdom that a friend and teacher had once imparted to him. “I learned everything I’ve ever needed to know about living my life successfully and decently as a kid at the Saturday western matinees!” He imparted and went on to give a few examples of the life-lessons they taught.
“One: Never jump someone else’s claim; Two: Never rob a bank; Three: Be respectful to women and the elderly; Four: Stay true to your values and don’t cuss, chew, spit or drink; Five: Never pick a fight, but never back away from one; Six: Always take care of your gun and your horse and they will take care of you; Seven: Crime doesn’t pay, and bad guys never win.”
All good advice and delivered every Saturday afternoon by such popular cowboy heroes as the Lone Ranger, Gene Autry and Roy Rogers who unfailing foiled the bad guys in their nefarious plots. Watching these we had the values of decency, bravery and fair play drilled into our sub-conscious week after week. The plots were always fairly standard: good guy who is a dead-shot, upstanding (you knew that because he wore a white hat and it never came off in a fight), truthful, brave, clean-cut and a pretty good singer, came across the bad guys (they were the ones in the black hats) and discovered they were up to NO GOOD.
The good guy, his horse and his sidekick quickly challenged the bad guys and bought them to justice. The good guy and his friends sang a song or two. The bad guys were arrested and sent to jail, then the hero mounted his trusty horse and rode off into the sunset. The world had been saved again…or at least that week’s gold claim or payroll.
We yelled ourselves hoarse encouraging the hero and letting him know when the bad guys were sneaking up on him. Sometimes he would get caught but his brave horse would come to his rescue, chew loose the ropes that bound him and carry him to safety. They just don’t make horses like that anymore. Or movies!
Maybe what the world needs now (besides the vaccine to work and rid us of COVID—a really, really bad guy!) is to bring back the Western movies, or “oaters,” as they’re referred to now, every Saturday afternoon. Make ‘em free and invite everyone to attend. Scream and yell, stand up and point while shouting where the bad guys are hiding, join in the shoot-em out, free-for-all with your fast-draw trigger finger, whoop and holler when the good guy wins. Sing a song and cheer for the hero and his horse as they gallop off the screen and into next Saturday’s reel.
Didn’t that feel good? And somewhere in your subconscious a small seed of respect for right over wrong, respect for others, recognition of worthy values has been planted. And quite possibly that song, “Happy Trails to You” is gonna’ run through your brain all week long!
“Hi-Ho Silver------Awwayyy!”