Everything I need to know I learned at movie matinees

“One: Never jump someone else’s claim; Two: Never rob a bank; Three: Be respectful to women and the elderly; Four: Stay true to your values and don’t cuss, chew, spit or drink; Five: Never pick a fight, but never back away from one; Six: Always take care of your gun and your horse and they will take care of you; Seven: Crime doesn’t pay, and bad guys never win.”

All good advice and delivered every Saturday afternoon by such popular cowboy heroes as the Lone Ranger, Gene Autry and Roy Rogers who unfailing foiled the bad guys in their nefarious plots. Watching these we had the values of decency, bravery and fair play drilled into our sub-conscious week after week. The plots were always fairly standard: good guy who is a dead-shot, upstanding (you knew that because he wore a white hat and it never came off in a fight), truthful, brave, clean-cut and a pretty good singer, came across the bad guys (they were the ones in the black hats) and discovered they were up to NO GOOD.

The good guy, his horse and his sidekick quickly challenged the bad guys and bought them to justice. The good guy and his friends sang a song or two. The bad guys were arrested and sent to jail, then the hero mounted his trusty horse and rode off into the sunset. The world had been saved again…or at least that week’s gold claim or payroll.