Executive order activates state's National Guard

Missouri National Guard activated
The governor signed an executive order last week activating the Missouri National Guard as a precautionary measure in response to recent instances of civil unrest across the nation. The National Guard, as well as the Missouri State Highway Patrol, stand ready to assist local law enforcement if necessary.
I am all for peaceful demonstrations and letting your voice be heard. However, the things that we are seeing and reading about are NOT peaceful demonstrations. We should have never allowed things to get to this point and now we are going to have a difficult time restoring order as we once knew it. Executive Order 20-17 declares that a state of emergency exists in Missouri due to civil unrest and calls on the Adjutant General, or his designee, to forthwith call and order into active service such portions of the National Guard as he deems necessary to aid executive officials of Missouri to protect life and property.
I support the use of the National Guard, Highway Patrol, and other law enforcement agencies to do what they have been trained to do in order that these riots and other non-peaceful demonstrations are brought to an end. It is past time that these unlawful acts are stopped.
Special session bills signed into law (HB 66 and HB 46)
The work done by the Missouri General Assembly during the recent special session on violent crime has now been completed. Gov. Mike Parson recently signed the two bills passed by the House and Senate into law.
The bills were meant to address the rapid increases in violent crime rates in 2020. The increases have primarily been seen in the state's urban areas. In St. Louis, there have been more homicides in 2020 than all of 2019, putting the state on track to have its deadliest year on record. As of September 18, there have been 195 murders in St. Louis. In all of 2019, St. Louis had 194 homicides.
In signing the special session bills, Parson said, “We have a serious problem with violent crime here in Missouri, and we have seen it escalate even more in recent months. HB 66 and HB 46 are valuable tools that will build on our efforts to combat violent crime, support law enforcement officers, and make our communities safer.”
Parson added that HB 66 and HB 46 will assist Missouri’s efforts to fight violent crime by supporting law enforcement officers across the state.
HB 66 is meant to strengthen efforts to protect witnesses so they can provide key testimony that will put violent criminals behind bars. It creates the Pretrial Witness Protection Services Fund, which will allow the Department of Public Safety to disburse money to law enforcement agencies for the purposes of providing for the security of witnesses, potential witnesses, and their immediate families in criminal proceedings or investigations. The funds are subject to appropriations from the General Assembly.
HB 46 is designed to help the City of St. Louis to fill the more than 140 open positions it currently has on its police force. The bill eliminates the residency requirement for St. Louis law enforcement so long as the officer lives within an hour of the City. This proposal would also prohibit requiring any public safety employee for the City of St. Louis to be a resident of the City. The elimination of the existing residency requirement will last until September 1, 2023.
Both bills contained emergency clauses that put them into effect as law immediately after receiving the governor’s signature.
Register to vote and research the issues
National Voter Registration Day took place on Sept. 22 as a reminder for the millions of Americans who are unable to vote each year because they miss the voter registration deadline. In Missouri, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is traveling around the state to urge Missourians to register to vote or verify their registration. The deadline to register for the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 7.
Ashcroft said, “With the Nov. 3 general election approaching, we are urging all eligible Missourians to register to vote. If you’re already registered, make sure to verify your voting information. It’s essential that every Missourian has the opportunity to make their voice heard on Election Day.” I agree with Secretary Ashcroft and would like to add that if you plan to vote also plan to research the people and issues on the ballot. Many times people step into the ballot box to vote for president only to find out that there are many other people and issues on the ballot that they know nothing about. I think it is important for individuals to have their voice heard at the ballot box but I also think it is equally important that they research the topics first.
Missourians can register to vote, check their registration, or get more information about registering by visiting www.GoVoteMissouri.com. In order to be eligible, a potential voter must be a U.S. citizen, a Missouri resident, and 18 years old by the day of the election.
In addition to urging Missourians to register to vote, Ashcroft is also traveling the state to promote the safety of in-person voting and the 2020 absentee and mail-in voting options. September 22 marked the beginning of the absentee voting period. Eligible Missourians can vote absentee in person at their local election authority through Nov. 2 at 5 p.m. Absentee and mail-in ballot requests must be received by local election authorities no later than Oct. 21.
For an overview of voting options, Missourians can visit the following link: https://www.sos.mo.gov/CMSImages/ElectionGoVoteMissouri/VotingOptionsChart.pdf
Voters can find their local election authority’s contact information by visiting https://www.sos.mo.gov/elections/goVoteMissouri/localelectionauthority.
As always, please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or suggestions you might have. As your Representative, I am here to assist you however I can.
