Executive order activates state's National Guard

Ashcroft said, “With the Nov. 3 general election approaching, we are urging all eligible Missourians to register to vote. If you’re already registered, make sure to verify your voting information. It’s essential that every Missourian has the opportunity to make their voice heard on Election Day.” I agree with Secretary Ashcroft and would like to add that if you plan to vote also plan to research the people and issues on the ballot. Many times people step into the ballot box to vote for president only to find out that there are many other people and issues on the ballot that they know nothing about. I think it is important for individuals to have their voice heard at the ballot box but I also think it is equally important that they research the topics first.