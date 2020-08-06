Exercising the right to vote

Congratulations to all those who were willing to put their name on the ballot to serve our community in one way or another. Whether you came out on top or not, your willingness to serve is appreciated. It is not easy to put yourself and your family out there under the microscope of the public. To those of you who are moving on to the November election, I wish you the best of luck and always remember those who voted to allow you the opportunity to serve.

Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday

As summer starts to wind down, families will now turn their attention to sending their kids back to school. There is still a lot of uncertainty as to what ‘returning to school’ will actually look like this year. Whether you are sending your children to school or educating them at home, starting up again soon means parents will need to buy new school supplies and clothes to get their children ready. To help with this process, Missouri has a three-day back-to-school tax holiday that exempts everything from school supplies to computers from sales tax.