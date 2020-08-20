Fading summer

Clouds hold little promise of changing weather. Feathery as dandelion puffs one minute, they melt and disappear into the waterless blue sky. Occasional bubbles of thick whiteness provide moving pictures for imaginative eyes.

Elm trees, still green-leaved and thrumming with life, read the signals of August. Their smallest leaves have grown to maturity. Birds’ nests have fallen away. Cicada shells decorate the trunks and lower branches like porcelain brooches, clinging testaments of bursting birth from lifeless husks.

A few dozen dawns will pass, and the leaves that hang motionless along graying limbs will blaze with the fire God gives all things before death. Until then they dangle in still clumps, giving mottled shade and twisting up now and then to watch for rain.

Missouri in August smells and feels and tastes like the end of a lavish party. Our eyes and hearts have enjoyed spring’s offerings of freshness. Our hands have worked the soil of early summer, planting seeds and pulling weeds.

We’ve taken deep breaths of summer’s best days and exhaled sighs of satisfaction at the warmth that fills our pores. Stretching and yawning. Rubbing our eyes. Waiting for what comes next.